Create an array

PowerShell
http://www.get-blog.com/?p=82
for example:
$podhealth=@()
$podhealth+= New-Object PSObject -Property @{"Remote_POD_Name" = $services1.pod.pod_get($pod.id) | select -expandproperty DisplayName
"Endpoint_Name" = $endpoint.EndpointInfo | select -expandproperty Name;
"Endpoint_Address" = $endpoint.EndpointInfo | select -expandproperty ServerAddress;
"Status" = $endpoint.EndpointInfo | select -expandproperty Enabled;
"State" = $endpoint | select -expandproperty State;
"Roundtrip_Time" = $endpoint | select -expandproperty RoundTripTime;