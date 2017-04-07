VMworld EU here I come!

Wow just wow, it just got announced that I will be going to VMworld for a second time. Last year my boss let me choose what edition to go to so I ended up in Vegas for the first time. This year I have won a ticket in the Dutch VMUG Usercon lottery by VMware Netherlands (for DUtch readers: https://t.co/1L1YAq7PiX ). After the event three potential winners were announced and we had to write a motivation piece why we needed to win the ticket.

I decided to write my piece about how vExperts just belong at VMworld but also what the VMworld experience is about for me: networking with peers, customers and suppliers and gaining knowledge. Another thing I promised is blogging about the event, last year I did daily blogs about what happened the afternoon and night before and the morning of the current day. I am not sure yet how I will do it this year but it might be the same principle because writing a blog after a party late in the evenings might prove to be difficult.

Another thing I mentioned is doing a vBrownbag again. For this I have absolutely no idea yet on the content but there’s quite a few months left so something will pop up in my mind.

So in short: I’ll see you all in Barcelona this year!

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Email

