Starting January 4th I am doing the 100 days of code as I want to learn a new language in Python. Actually it’s not entirely new to me as I have done some things with it in the past but I don’t consider my self more than beginners level. To do this I am following Angela Yu‘s 100 days of Python course at Udemy, knowing myself I knew I needed structure to accomplish the 100 days mission and this seemed to be the perfect tool for that.

On weekdays I will be doing the coding between 6.30AM and 7.30AM as I don’t have the time during the day and in the evenings i am often busy with other things (writing code for ControlUp for example) or too tired to pick up new material. Knowing myself I might be repeating or hunting for bugs during the evenings though.

My Goals:

become proficient in Python

Find the fun again in scripting / Programming

Use Python in projects that I for for ControlUp if possible

Follow my progress

Short snippets of my progress can be found on Twitter here.

I am doing all my coding in VS Code and upload them to this Github Repository.

As separate pages on this blog with all days listed below.

