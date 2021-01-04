Intro
Starting January 4th I am doing the 100 days of code as I want to learn a new language in Python. Actually it’s not entirely new to me as I have done some things with it in the past but I don’t consider my self more than beginners level. To do this I am following Angela Yu‘s 100 days of Python course at Udemy, knowing myself I knew I needed structure to accomplish the 100 days mission and this seemed to be the perfect tool for that.
On weekdays I will be doing the coding between 6.30AM and 7.30AM as I don’t have the time during the day and in the evenings i am often busy with other things (writing code for ControlUp for example) or too tired to pick up new material. Knowing myself I might be repeating or hunting for bugs during the evenings though.
My Goals:
- become proficient in Python
- Find the fun again in scripting / Programming
- Use Python in projects that I for for ControlUp if possible
Follow my progress
Short snippets of my progress can be found on Twitter here.
I am doing all my coding in VS Code and upload them to this Github Repository.
As separate pages on this blog with all days listed below.