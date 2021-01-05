Day 2

And that’s day two in the pocket. The Python hour was spent looking at data types, calculations, manipulations and fstrings.

Remark: Besides the Python course I also spend several hours diving into Powershell code for an application that I have been working on for a while.

Notes taken:

[] is get x character from string
print("Hello"[2]) get's first l

integers
use _ to make more readable
123_456_789 is read as 123456789

floating

float = floating point number 
3.14159

boolean True or False (capiutal T and capital F)

bool = True

type checking
type(var_name)
print(type(var_name))


force string
str(var_name)
int(var_name)


calculations

()
** power off (2 to the power of 4)
* /  (Order of written down)
+ - (Order of written down)

print(3 * 3 + 3 / 3 - 3) = 7

round(int(var_name) / 3, 2)  the , 2 sets amount of digits

floor = // (8 // 3) = 2 

calc var_name += 1

f-string f"fsafsa"
can be used to combine multiple types in a string
print(f"blabla {var_number}")

 

 

