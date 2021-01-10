Day 7 was spend building a hangman game. This needed some lists to be defined and importing lists from other files. I changed the example up a bit after I found that with enumerate(var) you can get the index of a list for a for loop. The game itself can be played here: https://repl.it/@Magneet/Day-7-Hangman-5-Start#main.py

for index, var in enumerate(list):

with this it was easier to determinate the right placement of the correct letters.

And that was Day 7 of my #100daysofcode Challenge with @yu_angela's 100 days of #python course. Today I create a hangman game that I implemented a bit differently (I also check if a letter was already used if it was wrong) play it here: https://t.co/1sEBtK8REB — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 10, 2021

I also found someone else who is in exact the same stage as I am doing the 100 days of python course:

#100DaysOfCode – Day 7. Whoa! Can't believe I managed to get myself on a streak of 7 days! Hangman challenge – mission accomplished!! 🥳 — Nik (@nik__l) January 10, 2021

Not a lot of notes:

var_name = [] defines list for index, var_name in enumerate(other_var): gives both the var you want and the index where it is placed import from other_file imports lists from other py files