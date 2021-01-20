Day 17

Day 17 was spend on classes, their capitalization, creating, defining and using them.

Notes

class
Class needs first letter of every word capitalized (PascalCase)

camelcase = first word lower and others high like camelCase

snake_case = all words lowercase but with underscore

add pass to empty function or class to avoid errors

constructor is what happens when a class is called build using __init__(self, variables)

class User:
    def __init__(self, user_id, username):     #this is called the constructor
        self.id = user_id
        self.username = usernameuser_id


defaults can be used as well

 

Comments are closed.