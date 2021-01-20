Day 17 was spend on classes, their capitalization, creating, defining and using them.

Day 17 of my #100DaysofCode #Python, check! today I created my own classes to use in my code. — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 20, 2021

Notes

class Class needs first letter of every word capitalized (PascalCase) camelcase = first word lower and others high like camelCase snake_case = all words lowercase but with underscore add pass to empty function or class to avoid errors constructor is what happens when a class is called build using __init__(self, variables) class User: def __init__(self, user_id, username): #this is called the constructor self.id = user_id self.username = usernameuser_id defaults can be used as well