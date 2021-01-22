Day 18 was where I finally learned what a tuple is and we played a bit with how modules can be imported.

Day 18 of my #100DaysOfCode #Python style: check! learned about the difference between lists and tuples and made the turtle do some crazy stuff. — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 21, 2021

Notes

more explanations import can use from module import * # Very bad coding practise! use alias import turtle as t tuple like a list but ordered tuple = (1, 3, 8) tuple[2] shows 3 comparable to a list but immutable