Day 18

Day 18 was where I finally learned what a tuple is and we played a bit with how modules can be imported.

Notes

more explanations import
can use 
from module import * # Very bad coding practise!

use alias
import turtle as t

tuple like a list but ordered
tuple = (1, 3, 8)
tuple[2] shows 3

comparable to a list but immutable

 

Comments are closed.