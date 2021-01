Nothing really special about day 19 except that we made the turtle listen to keystrokes and even had a turtle race.

For Day 19 of my #100DaysOfCode #Python challenge we played with creating multiple objects from the same class and event listeners. In the end I created a @VMwareTurtles race but had to put in something extra as I had 2 winners at some point. (I always bet on green btw) — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 22, 2021

Notes

event listeners > used for keyboard commands for example