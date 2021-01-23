Today I decided on not to do day 20 (and most probably 21 as well) as I just can’t be arsed with creating games. I decided to see if I can find out on how to consume REST API’s using python and more specifically my favorite api’s: Horizon REST. I got it all working and even started on a module, just need to find out the best way to make the ignoring of certificates optional.

