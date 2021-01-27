Day 24

Day 24 was my first day to properly work with gui’s another tool in the box for that potential ControlUp Stress Calculator v2. I also learned about *args and **kwargs

Notes

gui's tkinter

import tkinter
window = tkinter.Tk()
window.title("yeah a gui")

window.minsize(width = 500, height = 300)

label = tkinter.Label(text = "bla", font =("Arial", 23, "bold "))
label.pack(side="left")

window.mainloop()



default arguments
*args = many arguments returns tuple



advanced python arguments
default values
def my_function(a=1, b=2, c=3):

unlimited arguments

def my_function(*args):
    for n in args:
        print(n)
my_function(1,6,8,5,4)

**kwargs = many named arguments returns dict


def my_function(**kwargs):
    for key, value in kwargs.items():
        print(key)
        print(value)
my_function(add=3, multiply=7)

also works for a class

class Car:
    def __init__(self, **kw):
        self.make = kw.get("make")                  # could also use self.make = kw("make") but will give error if no make is provided
        self.model = kw.get("model")

my_car = Car(make="Slopel")
print(my_car.model)

 

Comments are closed.