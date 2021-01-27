Day 24 was my first day to properly work with gui’s another tool in the box for that potential ControlUp Stress Calculator v2. I also learned about *args and **kwargs

Day 24 , check! of my #100DaysOfCode #Python challenge, didn't finish todays course lesson so will continue tomorrow but I was having fun with creating some gui's with #tkinter — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 27, 2021

Notes

gui's tkinter import tkinter window = tkinter.Tk() window.title("yeah a gui") window.minsize(width = 500, height = 300) label = tkinter.Label(text = "bla", font =("Arial", 23, "bold ")) label.pack(side="left") window.mainloop() default arguments *args = many arguments returns tuple advanced python arguments default values def my_function(a=1, b=2, c=3): unlimited arguments def my_function(*args): for n in args: print(n) my_function(1,6,8,5,4) **kwargs = many named arguments returns dict def my_function(**kwargs): for key, value in kwargs.items(): print(key) print(value) my_function(add=3, multiply=7) also works for a class class Car: def __init__(self, **kw): self.make = kw.get("make") # could also use self.make = kw("make") but will give error if no make is provided self.model = kw.get("model") my_car = Car(make="Slopel") print(my_car.model)