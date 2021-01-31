On the 27th day of my journey I spent time with the Horizon REST api module as you can see here: https://www.retouw.nl/2021/01/30/updates-to-the-vmware-horizon-python-module/

For day 26 of my #100DaysOfCode #Python challenge I have been low on energy and couldn't focus on the course so I decided to expand & update the @vmwarehorizon module. I created a Monitor class with most of the default api monitoring api calls. #vExpertEUC #vCommunity — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 30, 2021

and yes that was day 27 and was so low on energy that I typed 26 😀

notes: nope