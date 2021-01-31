On day 28 I did some more work with tkinter but also decided on starting early with error handling as that’s very important imho.

Notes:

error handling can have multiple excepts try: #tries to do something except specificError: #if some specific error happens except anotherError as error_message: # if another error happens print(f"Some error including {error_message} and more text") else: # if the try succeeds and only then print("whatever") finally: #runs no matter what happens raise exceptions raise TypeError or KeyError with ("a message")