Day 10

Day 10 was about functions with outputs (return) some string manipulation and adding docstring to functions for documentation purposes.

Notes

funcions with outputs

def function():
    results = 3*2
    return result

start each word with capital letter
string.title()

return can also be used to exit a function

docstring used to document functions
def function():
    """"bla bla docuentation
    also multiple lines"""

 

