Day 8 was spent on expanding the knowledge of functions with parameters and arguments. We also learned about optimizing code by using this functionality and created an encryption / decryption script. I spend way more time on this lesson than calculated as I somehow couldn’t get my head around the logic to use.

Ding ding ding Day 8 of my #100DaysOfCode #Python challenge completed. Had some hard time getting my head around the logic but got the Caesar encrypter/decrypter working 🙂 — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 11, 2021

Notes

functions with param (input) def function(param_name): do(param_name) paramater = param_name argument = value