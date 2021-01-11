Day 8

Day 8 was spent on expanding the knowledge of functions with parameters and arguments. We also learned about optimizing code by using this functionality and created an encryption / decryption script. I spend way more time on this lesson than calculated as I somehow couldn’t get my head around the logic to use.

Notes

functions with param (input)
def function(param_name):
    do(param_name)

paramater = param_name
argument = value

 

