Today was spend playing with dictionaries, lists and nesting those. I found it very do-able but again was thinking too complicated at some point.

Day 9 of my #100DaysOfCode #Python challenge done, played with (nested) dictionaries and lists today. And if you look at my code in GitHub I am not going for cosmetics but pure functionality — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 12, 2021

Notes

dictionaries {key: value} programming_dictionary = { "Bug": "An error in a program that prevents the program from running as expected.", "Function": "A piece of code that you can easily call over and over again.", } properly use strings for the keys add key pair: programming_dictionary["Loop"] = "Doing an action over and over" create empty or clean dictionary empty_dictionary = {} for key in programming_dictionary: print(key) print(programming_dictionary[key]) can be nested nested dictionary: only curly brackets for the 'main dict' travel_log = { "France": {"vities_visited":["Paris","Lille"], "total_visits": 12}, "Germany": {"vities_visited":["Berlin","Hamburg"], "total_visits": 5} } print(travel_log)