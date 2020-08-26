Using the Horizon 8 swagger page

A couple weeks back when Horizon 8 was released they also made us happy with the Swagger page to browse the rest api methods. One thing it lacks though is a way to easily authenticate to actually try them. There is an Authenticate button but I couldn’t find any information on what it actually needs. While creating my previous blog post I was messing around with things and actually found a way to authenticate. First I tried to authenticate using the actual api method for that but trying any call afterwards still showed me as not being authenticated. You could copy/paste the access token though and you’ll see in the script how that might work, or check the 3rd screenshot.

Let’s have a look at the script.

$url = read-host "url for connectionserver"

$username=read-host "Username"
$domain=Read-host "Domain"
$password=read-host "Password" -AsSecureString

$BSTR = [System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal]::SecureStringToBSTR($password) 
$UnsecurePassword = [System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal]::PtrToStringAuto($BSTR)

function Get-HRHeader(){
    param($accessToken)
    return @{
        'Authorization' = 'Bearer ' + $($accessToken.access_token)
        'Content-Type' = "application/json"
    }
}
function Open-HRConnection(){
    param(
        [string] $username,
        [string] $password,
        [string] $domain,
        [string] $url
    )

    $Credentials = New-Object psobject -Property @{
        username = $username
        password = $password
        domain = $domain
    }

    return invoke-restmethod -Method Post -uri "$url/rest/login" -ContentType "application/json" -Body ($Credentials | ConvertTo-Json)
}

function Close-HRConnection(){
    param(
        $accessToken,
        $url
    )
    return Invoke-RestMethod -Method post -uri "$url/rest/logout" -ContentType "application/json" -Body ($accessToken | ConvertTo-Json)
}
try{
$accessToken = Open-HRConnection -username $username -password $UnsecurePassword -domain $Domain -url $url
Set-Clipboard (Get-HRHeader -accessToken $accessToken).Authorization
}
catch{
    write-host "Error while authenticating"
}

To make it directly usable I have chosen to ask for web address of the server, username, domain and password and in the end I copy the token you need to the clipboard for you. Let’s have a look at it

No further output but I can paste what I have in the clipboard now in the Authenticate field at the swagger page, hit authorize and close.

And now I can try api calls, pulling machines from the inventory for example.

SO that’s how we can actually use the Swagger page to try api calls.

