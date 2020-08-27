Get your code ready for the first VMware{Code} CodeCon scripting contest by ControlUp (Including a getting started)

When the idea was pitched to the VMware{Code} Code Coaches for a Code Connect event I thought it would be fun to have a small scripting contest besides the main Hackathon. Since I am employed by ControlUp the idea is to combine this with the script actions that are available from our very own Real-Time Console. I will show a bit later how this works but for me this functionality was one of the main reasons for actually joining ControlUp.

The goal is to create one (or more if you have time) script that can be ran by right clicking an object in the Console and perform whatever action that you want the script to take. In our community library (or on GitHub) we have 300+ tested and ready to use scripts that have proven themselves for our customers. For me you can go as crazy as you want, want to start a docker container doing a full file index when cpu load goes over 50%? No idea why you would want to but if you can script it you can enter it in the contest but keep in mind that we don’t have support for containers at the moment.

So, what is ControlUp?

ControlUp is way more than the EUC monitoring tool you might think it is. With connections to all major hypervisors possible it’s also perfect to manage your virtual infrastructure. With things like Automated Actions, controllers for registry, file system and services an admin should be able to easier handle lots of the annoying tickets and focus more on the exiting things of life.

Getting started

Note: if you already have an existing ControlUp environment that you can use there’s no need to do this again.

The easy way for this would be to point to our quick start guide but I don’t just want to do that. For this contest you should have enough with a single domain joined desktop and whatever environment you want to develop the script for. When you have this head over to ControlUp.com to start your free 21 day trial. Enter your email and within minutes you should have a download link in your inbox including a short video on how to register. Keep in mind that the trial is for 2 weeks so don’t start too far in advance of the contest or you will be set back to the basic license level which misses some of the features you might need. Please contact me in that case and I’ll see what I can do for you.

The zip file that you’ll download already has the Console in it so no need to install anything at first. Just start the console and create a new account if you don’t already have one and define an environment name. Make up an Organization name and you’re done with the first part.

Next up is creating folders and adding Computers, if you want you can add your vCenter server and EUC environments. With this you’re set to get started on your script. Add at least the computer you are running the console from so you have something to work with.

Script Actions

Adding scripts

So, how do we use script actions? First, you’ll need to add some to your local library by downloading them or creating your own. Start with clicking the Script actions button.

Then you can download existing scripts from our repository by clicking add script at the first tab if you find any interesting ones. Those scripts will become available under the Organizational Scripts tab. It’s possible to create new scripts from both the My Draft Scripts and the Organizational Scripts tabs.

Editing Scripts

When you create or edit a script you will first get a page where you need to define a name and description. Choose these carefully if you want to submit your own scripts to our script library.

At the next page you can select what you want to run this script against. The options include Computer, Host, Session, process, and many others. Select advanced if you want to run it against multiple types of metrics. What I mean with running against will be explained in the Running Scripts chapter.

Execution context is where the script will run. This can be the machine where the console is running, target machine other machine: a machine that’s available in the console that for example has some PowerShell modules installed that you might require. Security context is the account under which the scripts will run. If we’re talking about Target machine it will run under the account that is used for the agent (Most probably the network service). If you want to create a specific account to run your scripts under, you’ll need to add a monitor and create a shared credential, both will be explained in the bonus points chapter.

Next screen is where you create the script, I would recommend though to use your favorite editor and copy/paste it here. Under script type you can select cmd/VBS/PowerShell for what script type you want to run. If you want to use metrics from the Console as argument in your scripts in PowerShell, you can define them like this:

[string]$HVConnectionServerFQDN = $args[0] # username [string]$HVUsername = $args[1] # Name of the Desktop pool [string]$HVDesktopPoolname = $args[2] # The message as a string [string]$HVMessage = $args[3] # Message severity [string]$HVMessageSeverity = $args[4]

This is an example for a Horizon script.

and in the end it might look like this:

As always, I recommend documenting your solution in the script itself so it’s always visible. This applies even more for the scripting contest since it’s quite handy to know what solution you wanted to tackle.

At the last screen you can add arguments that can be used in the script. These can come from metrics that we provide in the grid or from manual input by the user with or without a default. The choice that you made at the second screen impacts the available metrics that you can select from the grid here.

When you’re done hit finish to be able to use the script.

Using scripts

To use a script right click an object that you want to run the script against, potentially filter for the name in the search box and select the script.

Depending on your arguments you might now get a box to enter details that where configured in the arguments or you’ll get the results of the script.

Possible bonus points when using Automated Actions / triggers

By deploying a so called monitor from ControlUp it’s possible to add some very interesting functionality. To make things a little bit more challenging (it’s actually very easy to setup a monitor) I’ll you you find out yourself on how to do it.

Create triggers

Upload data to our historical data solution called Insights.

Create shared Credentials

Triggers are essentially tasks that get started when a metric goes over or under a defined threshold. These tasks can be sending emails, record an event log, play a sound but also to run an action aka a script. If you explain in your script how to use it as an automated action to solve a problem, you might just get some bonus points for it. Popular examples are paging out all active memory to the swap file when a user disconnects to free up memory or limiting cpu usage for certain processes if they run haywire.

Submitting your entry

Just before the event there will be a breakout session with details on how you can submit your entry.

Judging

The judges will be announced during the event. We can already announce though that due this being a virtual event they can’t be bribed with Booze, beer, stroopwafels or good food because we can’t live on good promises.

Prizes

The winner will receive a prize, an interview on ControlUp.com and will be able to present her/his script as the next ControlUp Script of the month!. Maybe and just maybe we might even trow something in for all contestants.