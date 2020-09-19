[HorizonAPI]Finding VDI or RDS machines based on wrong/old Golden Image

One of the first thing I did years ago when I first learned of the Horizon API’s was to start working on the vCheck for Horizon as I at that point was managing a Horizon 6.2* environment with lots of pools and lots of issues. With the vCheck I didn’t need to log into all pod’s anymore and nor did I need to check each and every pool after a recompose if all desktops had the correct image. Last week Guy Leech asked me if there was a script that could do this for RDS farms as he was working on a script that has to do with App Volumes & RDS hosts. I was like hell yeah we have that but when I looked at the vCheck and had to admit that it was a actually a hell no.

So after creating a new RDS image that could be used with Instant Clones this week it was time to create that vCheck. This morning and I even splashed a bug in the VDI wrong snapshot check when a Desktop Pool doesn’t have any machines in it. This led to this tweet that you might have seen:

Last week @guyrleech asked me of there wasn't a script to check for pools & farms being on the wrong snapshot. I was like yeah the vCheck has that but somehow I never added the check for RDS Farms so guess what I just added. #vExpert #vExpertEUC #EUCChampion #vCommunity pic.twitter.com/epcSPCrpAO — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) September 19, 2020

SO what is actually the magic behind these checks? To be honest it is rather simple as the names of both the VM and the Snapshot in use are embedded in object both on pool/farm level and in the machine objects themselves.

First I connect to the connection server so we’ll use a credentials file and I also define 2 variables that we will use later

After this I use 2 query’s to gather Pool and Farm information. The summaryviews don’t contain the needed information so I have to use farm.farm_get with the id to get what we need.

# --- Get Desktop pools $poolqueryservice=new-object vmware.hv.queryserviceservice $pooldefn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $pooldefn.queryentitytype='DesktopSummaryView' $poolqueryResults = $poolqueryService.QueryService_Create($hvservice, $pooldefn) $pools = foreach ($poolresult in $poolqueryResults.results){$hvservice.desktop.desktop_get($poolresult.id)} $poolqueryservice.QueryService_DeleteAll($hvservice) # --- Get RDS Farms $Farmqueryservice=new-object vmware.hv.queryserviceservice $Farmdefn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $Farmdefn.queryentitytype='FarmSummaryView' $FarmqueryResults = $FarmqueryService.QueryService_Create($hvservice, $Farmdefn) $farms = foreach ($farmresult in $farmqueryResults.results){$hvservice.farm.farm_get($farmresult.id)} $Farmqueryservice.QueryService_DeleteAll($hvservice)

So how does this look?

and inside the automateddesktopdata and automatedfarmdata we find a property called virtualcenternamesdata that has what we need

Next I will create object for both the first farm and the first pool to show what where we need to look for in the vdi/machine objects

$queryservice=new-object vmware.hv.queryserviceservice $defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $defn.queryentitytype='MachineSummaryView' $defn.filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -Property @{ 'memberName' = 'base.desktop'; 'value' = $pool.id } $queryResults = $queryService.QueryService_Create($hvservice, $defn) $poolmachines=$hvservice.machine.machine_getinfos($queryResults.results.id) $queryservice=new-object vmware.hv.queryserviceservice $defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $defn.queryentitytype='RDSServerInfo' $defn.filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -Property @{ 'memberName' = 'base.farm'; 'value' = $farm.ID } $queryResults = $queryService.QueryService_Create($hvservice, $defn) $farmmachines=$queryresults.results

As you can see I take an extra step for the desktops as the information that we need is not visible in the MachineSummaryView and the MachineDetailsView is a mess to run query’s for. The VDI machines have the GI and snapshot data stored in $machines.managedachinedata.viewcomposerdata (yes also for Instant Clones) while the rds hosts have it stored in RdsServerMaintenanceData.

After this it’s a matter of combining that information into a nice script that will grab it all for you.

$hvconserver="pod2cbr1.loft.lab" $credsfile="D:\homelab\creds.xml" $creds=Import-Clixml $credsfile $hvserver=connect-hvserver -Server $hvconserver -Credential $creds $hvservice=$hvserver.ExtensionData [email protected]() [email protected]() # --- Get Desktop pools $poolqueryservice=new-object vmware.hv.queryserviceservice $pooldefn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $pooldefn.queryentitytype='DesktopSummaryView' $poolqueryResults = $poolqueryService.QueryService_Create($hvservice, $pooldefn) $pools = foreach ($poolresult in $poolqueryResults.results){$hvservice.desktop.desktop_get($poolresult.id)} $poolqueryservice.QueryService_DeleteAll($hvservice) # --- Get RDS Farms $Farmqueryservice=new-object vmware.hv.queryserviceservice $Farmdefn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $Farmdefn.queryentitytype='FarmSummaryView' $FarmqueryResults = $FarmqueryService.QueryService_Create($hvservice, $Farmdefn) $farms = foreach ($farmresult in $farmqueryResults.results){$hvservice.farm.farm_get($farmresult.id)} $Farmqueryservice.QueryService_DeleteAll($hvservice) foreach ($pool in $pools){ $poolname=$pool.base.name if ($pool.type -like "*automated*"){ $queryservice=new-object vmware.hv.queryserviceservice $defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $defn.queryentitytype='MachineSummaryView' $defn.filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -Property @{ 'memberName' = 'base.desktop'; 'value' = $pool.id } $queryResults = $queryService.QueryService_Create($hvservice, $defn) if ($queryResults.results.count -ge 1){ $poolmachines=$hvservice.machine.machine_getinfos($queryResults.results.id) $wrongsnaps=$poolmachines | where {$_.managedmachinedata.viewcomposerdata.baseimagesnapshotpath -notlike $pool.automateddesktopdata.VirtualCenternamesdata.snapshotpath -OR $_.managedmachinedata.viewcomposerdata.baseimagepath -notlike $pool.automateddesktopdata.VirtualCenternamesdata.parentvmpath} if ($wrongsnaps){ foreach ($wrongsnap in $wrongsnaps){ $wrongsnapdesktops+= New-Object PSObject -Property @{ "VM Name" = $wrongsnap.base.name; "VM Snapshot" = $wrongsnap.managedmachinedata.viewcomposerdata.baseimagesnapshotpath; "VM GI" = $wrongsnap.managedmachinedata.viewcomposerdata.baseimagepath; "Pool Snapshot" = $pool.automateddesktopdata.VirtualCenternamesdata.snapshotpath; "Pool GI" = $pool.automateddesktopdata.VirtualCenternamesdata.parentvmpath; } } } } $hvservice.QueryService.QueryService_DeleteAll() } } foreach ($farm in $farms){ $farmname=$farm.data.name if ($farm.type -like "*automated*"){ $queryservice=new-object vmware.hv.queryserviceservice $defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition $defn.queryentitytype='RDSServerInfo' $defn.filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -Property @{ 'memberName' = 'base.farm'; 'value' = $farm.ID } $queryResults = $queryService.QueryService_Create($hvservice, $defn) $farmmachines=$queryResults.Results if ($farmmachines.count -ge 1){ $wrongsnaps=$farmmachines | where {$_.rdsservermaintenancedata.baseimagesnapshotpath -notlike $farm.automatedfarmdata.VirtualCenternamesdata.snapshotpath -OR $_.rdsservermaintenancedata.baseimagepath -notlike $farm.automatedfarmdata.VirtualCenternamesdata.parentvmpath} if ($wrongsnaps){ foreach ($wrongsnap in $wrongsnaps){ $wrongsnaphosts+= New-Object PSObject -Property @{ "RDS Name" = $wrongsnap.base.name; "VM Snapshot" = $wrongsnap.rdsservermaintenancedata.baseimagesnapshotpath; "VM GI" = $wrongsnap.rdsservermaintenancedata.baseimagepath; "Farm Snapshot" = $farm.automatedfarmdata.VirtualCenternamesdata.snapshotpath; "Farm GI" = $farm.automatedfarmdata.VirtualCenternamesdata.parentvmpath; } } } $hvservice.QueryService.QueryService_DeleteAll() } } } $wrongsnaphosts $wrongsnapdesktops

Yes this is the same idea as what I use in the vCheck and what I will be using in the ControlUp Script Based Action that I will be creating soon.