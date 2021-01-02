The VMware Labs flings monthly for January 2021: Happy New Year

Let’s start with wishing all of you a happy New Year!
<Insert random stolen 2021 fireworks picture>
Just like me with my bog it’s been quiet on the flings front. No new ones but 4 received updates.
Updates
HCIBench
HCIBench is one of many performance benchmarking tools, make sure to use it wisely with real life data sizes.
Changelog
Version 2.5.2
- fixed testing issue for hybrid cluster
- fixed testing issue for the version prior to vSphere 6.7
- fixed easy-run issue with self-defined ip range
- replaced icon
- upgrade httpd to 2.4.46
VMware Event Broker Appliance
All kinds of changes to the VMware Event Broker Appliance fling, not only a new logo. You can check them out on William Lams blog here.
Supernova – Accelerating Machine Learning Inference
Project Supernova is to build a common machine learning inference service framework by enabling machine learning inference accelerators across edge endpoint devices, edge systems and cloud, with or without hardware accelerators.
Changelog
Version 1.2 Update
- Support Xilinx Cloud FPGA
App Volumes Packaging Utility
The App Volumes Packaging Utility helps to package applications. With this fling, packagers can add the necessary metadata to MSIX app attach VHDs so they can be used alongside existing AV format packages. The MSIX format VHDs will require App Volumes 4, version 2006 or later and Windows 10, version 2004 or later.
Changelog
Version 1.1 Update
- Rebase with the latest code