My 100 Days of Code challenge

If you follow me on Twitter or are a connection on Linkedin you might have seen the following pledge

I'm publicly committing to the 100DaysOfCode Challenge starting today! Learn More and Join me! hey @ka11away https://t.co/Yoo5cHTduu #100DaysOfCode Already did day 1 today with @yu_angela's 100 days of Python 🙂 #LearningNeverStops #vCommunity — Wouter Kursten (@Magneet_nl) January 4, 2021

I tweeted a bit more and have also created a Page for my challenge, you can find the pages and the daily reports in the menu above. So why am I doing this? I have been liking the idea of the challenge for a while already but never knew how to create the proper structure that I would need for it. A couple of days ago I found the Udemy Python in 100 days course and immediately knew that it was what I needed.

For the rest I don’t have a immediate project goal for the 100 days but plenty of ideas to work at afterwards. To be clear: I ahve done some basic work with Python in the past but never got further than the basics.