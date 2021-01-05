My 100 Days of Code challenge

If you follow me on Twitter or are a connection on Linkedin you might have seen the following pledge

I tweeted a bit more and have also created a Page for my challenge, you can find the pages and the daily reports in the menu above. So why am I doing this? I have been liking the idea of the challenge for a while already but never knew how to create the proper structure that I would need for it. A couple of days ago I found the Udemy Python in 100 days course and immediately knew that it was what I needed.

For the rest I don’t have a immediate project goal for the 100 days but plenty of ideas to work at afterwards. To be clear: I ahve done some basic work with Python in the past but never got further than the basics.

