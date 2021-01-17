Week 2 of my #100DaysOfCode challenge

And with a higher or lower game I finished the second week of my 100DaysofCode #Python challenge. Sometimes when I don’t see the solution for something it takes ma ages to get on the right path but when I see it I finish the project pdq! The debugging that I have been applying for years in my powershell code also seems to apply to python and google is a coders best friend 🙂 Besides the python course I actually didn’t do a whole lot of coding in Powershell, maybe a couple of hours spread over the week and my “big project” is finally finished and ready to be published.

Good things:

focus

when it works it works

Bad things:

when my I start thinking in the wrong direction it will keep going wrong

I still sometimes think too difficult