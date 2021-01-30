Updates to the VMware Horizon Python Module

I have just pushed some changes to the Horizon Python module. With these changes I am more complying with the Python coding standards by initiating an object before being able to use the functions inside a class. Also I added a bunch of the api calls available in the monitor parts.

To connect you now start like this:

import requests, getpass import vmware_horizon requests.packages.urllib3.disable_warnings() url = input("URL

") username = input("Username

") domain = input("Domain

") pw = getpass.getpass() hvconnectionobj = vmware_horizon.Connection(username = username,domain = domain,password = pw,url = url) hvconnectionobj.hv_connect()

so technically you first initiate a Connection class object and than you use the hv_connect function inside that class after which the access token is stored inside the object itself.

Now to use the monitors for example you create an object for this.

monitor = vmware_horizon.Monitor(url=hvconnectionobj.url, access_token=hvconnectionobj.access_token)

To see what functions are available you can combine print with dir.

print(dir(monitor))

and the full list, the ones with (id) require an id:

ad_domain

connection_servers

connection_server(id)

event_database

farms

farm(id)

gateways

gateway(id)

rds_servers

rds_server(id)

saml_authenticators

saml_authenticator(id)

view_composers

view_composer(vcId)

virtual_centers

virtual_center(id)

remote_pods

remote_pod(id)

true_sso As you can see I had to work with underscores instead of hyphens as python doesn’t like those in the names of functions As said some of these might require an id but connection_servers works without one for example

print(monitor.connection_servers())

Todo: Error handling for wrong passwords, documentation