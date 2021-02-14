Filtering/Searching and pagination with the Python module for VMware Horizon

Yesterday I added the first method to the VMware Horizon Python module that makes use of filtering while the day before that I added pagination. VMware{Code} has a document describing available options for both but let me give some explanation.

Pagination

Pagination is where you perform a query but only get an x amount of objects returned by default. The rest of the objects are available on the next page or pages. This is exactly what I ran into with the vmware.hv.helper Powershell module a long time ago. With the REST api’s this is rather easy to add since if there are more pages/objects left the headers will contain a key named HAS_MORE_RECORDS. For all the methods that I add where pagination is supported you don’t need to handle this though as I have added it to the method itself. What I did add was the option the change the maximum page size. I default to 100 and the maximum is 1000, if you supply an interrupt higher than 1000 this will be corrected to 1000.

Filtering

Filtering needs some more work from the user of the module to be able to use it.

What options are there for filtering?

For the type we have: And, Or and Not

For the filters themselves there are: Equals, NotEquals, Contains, StartsWith and Between.

The formula is you pick one from the first row and combine that with one or more from the second row.

To apply these the document describes the base schema like this:

{ “type”: ”And”, “filter”: <filter object> }

and a filter object looks like this:

{ "type":"Equals", "name":"domain", "value":"ad-example0" }

or this for a range:

{ "type":"Between", "name":"assignedUsers", "fromValue":"10", "toValue":"20" }

Combining both into a single object looks like this:

{ "type":"Not", "filter": { "type":"Equals", "name":"domain", "value":"ad-example0" } }

This all looks like a dictionary with a nested dictionary when translating it to Python but when you have multiple filters it suddenly looks like this:

{ "type":"And", "filters": [ { "type":"Equals", "name":"domain", "value":"ad-example0" }, { "type":"StartsWith", "name":"name", "value":"test" } ] }

otherwise know as a dictionary with a list of dictionaries in it and since the latter also works with a single dict inside the list I have taken that route. The document also describes encoding and minifying the code to it works for a REST api call but I have done all of that for you so no need to worry about it, just build the dictionary and you are good!

Now let’s actually perform a search

First I create my base object with the type AND and a list for the filters key

filter_dict = {} filter_dict["type"] = "And" filter_dict["filters"] = []

Next I create the filters object where the type is contains and I filter on the field name with the value LP-00

filter1={} filter1["type"] = "Contains" filter1["name"] = "name" filter1["value"] = "LP-00"

And now I add the filters1 object to the filter_dict filters list

filter["filters"].append(filter1)

and I get the machines with a pagesize of 1 to show the pagination (the pool with these machines only has 2 😉 )

machines = obj.get_machines(maxpagesize=1, filter = filter_dict)

And this would be the entire python script

import requests, getpass, urllib, json import vmware_horizon requests.packages.urllib3.disable_warnings() url="https://loftcbr01.loft.lab" username = "m_wouter" domain = "loft.lab" pw = getpass.getpass() hvconnectionobj = vmware_horizon.Connection(username = username,domain = domain,password = pw,url = url) hvconnectionobj.hv_connect() obj = vmware_horizon.Inventory(url=hvconnectionobj.url, access_token=hvconnectionobj.access_token) filter_dict = {} filter_dict["type"] = "And" filter_dict["filters"] = [] filter1={} filter1["type"] = "Contains" filter1["name"] = "name" filter1["value"] = "LP-00" filter["filters"].append(filter1) machines = obj.get_machines(maxpagesize=1, filter = filter_dict) for i in machines: print(i["name"]) hvconnectionobj.hv_disconnect()

And it shows this in python: