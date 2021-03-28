Powercli script to assign a dedicated Horizon machine to multiple users

Yesterday Robin Stolpe again reached out that he was having issues assigning multiple accounts to the same dedicated machine. He couldn’t get this running with the vmware.hv.helper and looking that with how it is implemented now it will probably never work. I decided to put together some of the functions I have used for ControlUp script based actions and some of my other work to put together the following script (that can be found on Github here.)

[CmdletBinding()] Param ( [Parameter(Mandatory=$False, ParameterSetName="separatecredentials", HelpMessage='Enter a username' )] [ValidateNotNullOrEmpty()] [string] $Username, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false, ParameterSetName="separatecredentials", HelpMessage='Domain i.e. loft.lab' )] [string] $Domain, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false, ParameterSetName="separatecredentials", HelpMessage='Password in plain text' )] [string] $Password, [Parameter(Mandatory=$true, HelpMessage='FQDN of the connectionserver' )] [ValidateNotNullOrEmpty()] [string] $ConnectionServerFQDN, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false, ParameterSetName="credsfile", HelpMessage='Path to credentials xml file' )] [ValidateNotNullOrEmpty()] [string] $Credentialfile, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false, HelpMessage='username of the user to logoff (domain\user i.e. loft.lab\user1')] [ValidateNotNullOrEmpty()] [string[]] $TargetUsers, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false, HelpMessage='Name of the desktop pool the machine belongs to')] [string] $TargetPool, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false, HelpMessage='dns name of the machine the user is on i.d. lp-002.loft.lab')] [string] $TargetMachine, [Parameter(Mandatory=$false, HelpMessage='domain for the target users')] [string] $TargetDomain ) if($Credentialfile -and ((test-path $Credentialfile) -eq $true)){ try{ write-host "Using credentialsfile" $credentials=Import-Clixml $Credentialfile $username=($credentials.username).split("\")[1] $domain=($credentials.username).split("\")[0] $secpw=$credentials.password $BSTR = [System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal]::SecureStringToBSTR($secpw) $password = [System.Runtime.InteropServices.Marshal]::PtrToStringAuto($BSTR) } catch{ write-error -Message "Error importing credentials" break } } elseif($Credentials -and ((test-path $credentials) -eq $false)){ write-error "Invalid Path to credentials file" break } elseif($username -and $Domain -and $Password){ write-host "Using separate credentials" } function Get-HVDesktopPool { param ( [parameter(Mandatory = $true, HelpMessage = "Displayname of the Desktop Pool.")] [string]$HVPoolName, [parameter(Mandatory = $true, HelpMessage = "The Horizon View Connection server object.")] [VMware.VimAutomation.HorizonView.Impl.V1.ViewObjectImpl]$HVConnectionServer ) # Try to get the Desktop pools in this pod try { # create the service object first [VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService]$queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService # Create the object with the definiton of what to query [VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition]$defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition # entity type to query $defn.queryEntityType = 'DesktopSummaryView' # Filter on the correct displayname $defn.Filter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='desktopSummaryData.displayName'; 'value' = "$HVPoolname"} # Perform the actual query [array]$queryResults= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVConnectionServer.extensionData, $defn)).results # Remove the query $queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVConnectionServer.extensionData) # Return the results if (!$queryResults){ write-host "Can't find $HVPoolName, exiting." exit } else { return $queryResults } } catch { write-host 'There was a problem retreiving the Horizon View Desktop Pool.' } } function Get-HVDesktopMachine { param ( [parameter(Mandatory = $true, HelpMessage = "ID of the Desktop Pool.")] [VMware.Hv.DesktopId]$HVPoolID, [parameter(Mandatory = $true, HelpMessage = "Name of the Desktop machine.")] [string]$HVMachineName, [parameter(Mandatory = $true, HelpMessage = "The Horizon View Connection server object.")] [VMware.VimAutomation.HorizonView.Impl.V1.ViewObjectImpl]$HVConnectionServer ) try { # create the service object first [VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService]$queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService # Create the object with the definiton of what to query [VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition]$defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition # entity type to query $defn.queryEntityType = 'MachineDetailsView' # Filter so we get the correct machine in the correct pool $poolfilter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='desktopData.id'; 'value' = $HVPoolID} $machinefilter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='data.name'; 'value' = "$HVMachineName"} $filterlist = @() $filterlist += $poolfilter $filterlist += $machinefilter $filterAnd = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterAnd $filterAnd.Filters = $filterlist $defn.Filter = $filterAnd # Perform the actual query [array]$queryResults= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVConnectionServer.extensionData, $defn)).results # Remove the query $queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVConnectionServer.extensionData) # Return the results if (!$queryResults){ write-host "Can't find $HVPoolName, exiting." exit } else{ return $queryResults } } catch { write-host 'There was a problem retreiving the Horizon View Desktop Pool.' } } function Get-HVUser { param ( [parameter(Mandatory = $true, HelpMessage = "User loginname..")] [string]$HVUserLoginName, [parameter(Mandatory = $true, HelpMessage = "Name of the Domain.")] [string]$HVDomain, [parameter(Mandatory = $true, HelpMessage = "The Horizon View Connection server object.")] [VMware.VimAutomation.HorizonView.Impl.V1.ViewObjectImpl]$HVConnectionServer ) try { # create the service object first [VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService]$queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService # Create the object with the definiton of what to query [VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition]$defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition # entity type to query $defn.queryEntityType = 'ADUserOrGroupSummaryView' # Filter to get the correct user $userloginnamefilter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='base.loginName'; 'value' = $HVUserLoginName} $domainfilter = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterEquals -property @{'memberName'='base.domain'; 'value' = "$HVDomain"} $filterlist = @() $filterlist += $userloginnamefilter $filterlist += $domainfilter $filterAnd = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryFilterAnd $filterAnd.Filters = $filterlist $defn.Filter = $filterAnd # Perform the actual query [array]$queryResults= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVConnectionServer.extensionData, $defn)).results # Remove the query $queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVConnectionServer.extensionData) # Return the results if (!$queryResults){ write-host "Can't find user $HVUserLoginName in domain $HVDomain, exiting." exit } else { return $queryResults } } catch { write-host 'There was a problem retreiving the user.' } } $hvserver1=connect-hvserver $ConnectionServerFQDN -user $username -domain $domain -password $password $Services1= $hvServer1.ExtensionData $desktop_pool=Get-HVDesktopPool -hvpoolname $TargetPool -HVConnectionServer $hvserver1 $poolid=$desktop_pool.id $machine = get-hvdesktopmachine -HVConnectionServer $hvserver1 -HVMachineName $TargetMachine -HVPoolID $poolid $machineid = $machine.id $useridlist=@() foreach ($targetuser in $TargetUsers){ $user = Get-HVUser -HVConnectionServer $hvserver1 -hvdomain $TargetDomain -HVUserLoginName $targetUser $useridlist+=$user.id } $Services1.Machine.Machine_assignUsers($machineid, $useridlist)

So first I have 3 functions to get the Pool, the machine and users. With a foreach on the $Targetusers list I create a list of the userid’s that is required to use for the Machine_assignUsers function of the machine service.