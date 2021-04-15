Creating a RDS farm using the Python module for VMware Horizon

One of the goals and hopes I had with my 100DaysOfCode (I am writing this on day 100!) was that the Horizon REST api’s to create desktop pools and RDS farms would have been available at the end. Only half of that came out and with Horizon 8 2103 we can finally create a RDS farm using those rest api’s. I have decided to add this to the Python module based on a dictionary that the user sends to the new_farm method. I could still add a fully fetched function but that would require a lot of arguments and using **kwargs is an option but than the user would still need to find out what to use.

First I will need to know what json data I actually need, let’s have a look at the api explorer page to get a grip on this

{ "access_group_id": "6fd4638a-381f-4518-aed6-042aa3d9f14c", "automated_farm_settings": { "customization_settings": { "ad_container_rdn": "CN=Computers", "cloneprep_customization_settings": { "post_synchronization_script_name": "cloneprep_postsync_script", "post_synchronization_script_parameters": "p1 p2 p3", "power_off_script_name": "cloneprep_poweroff_script", "power_off_script_parameters": "p1 p2 p3", "priming_computer_account": "a219420d-4799-4517-8f78-39c74c7c4efc" }, "instant_clone_domain_account_id": "6f85b3a5-e7d0-4ad6-a1e3-37168dd1ed51", "reuse_pre_existing_accounts": false }, "enable_provisioning": true, "max_session_type": "LIMITED", "max_sessions": 50, "min_ready_vms": 0, "nics": [ { "network_interface_card_id": "c9896e51-48a2-4d82-ae9e-a0246981b473", "network_label_assignment_specs": [ { "enabled": true, "max_label": 1, "max_label_type": "LIMITED", "network_label_name": "vm-network" } ] } ], "pattern_naming_settings": { "max_number_of_rds_servers": 5, "naming_pattern": "vm-{n}-sales" }, "provisioning_settings": { "base_snapshot_id": "snapshot-1", "datacenter_id": "datacenter-1", "host_or_cluster_id": "domain-s425", "im_stream_id": "6f85b3a5-e7d0-4ad6-a1e3-37168dd1ed51", "im_tag_id": "3d45b3a5-e7d0-4ad6-a1e3-37168dd1ed51", "parent_vm_id": "vm-2", "resource_pool_id": "resgroup-1", "vm_folder_id": "group-v1" }, "stop_provisioning_on_error": true, "storage_settings": { "datastores": [ { "datastore_id": "datastore-1" } ], "replica_disk_datastore_id": "datastore-1", "use_separate_datastores_replica_and_os_disks": false, "use_view_storage_accelerator": false, "use_vsan": false }, "transparent_page_sharing_scope": "VM", "vcenter_id": "f148f3e8-db0e-4abb-9c33-7e5205ccd360" }, "description": "Farm Description", "display_name": "ManualFarm", "display_protocol_settings": { "allow_users_to_choose_protocol": true, "default_display_protocol": "PCOIP", "grid_vgpus_enabled": true, "session_collaboration_enabled": false }, "enabled": true, "load_balancer_settings": { "cpu_threshold": 10, "disk_queue_length_threshold": 15, "disk_read_latency_threshold": 10, "disk_write_latency_threshold": 15, "include_session_count": true, "memory_threshold": 10 }, "name": "ManualFarm", "rds_server_ids": [ "5134796a-322g-5fe5-343f-4daa5d25ebfe", "2a43f96c-102b-4ed3-953f-35deg43d43b0ge" ], "server_error_threshold": 0, "session_settings": { "disconnected_session_timeout_minutes": 5, "disconnected_session_timeout_policy": "NEVER", "empty_session_timeout_minutes": 5, "empty_session_timeout_policy": "AFTER", "logoff_after_timeout": false, "pre_launch_session_timeout_minutes": 10, "pre_launch_session_timeout_policy": "AFTER" }, "type": "MANUAL", "use_custom_script_for_load_balancing": false }

This also includes some that are not required so for my own farm I settled with this json. This is for an Instant Clone farm.

{ "access_group_id": "6fd4638a-381f-4518-aed6-042aa3d9f14c", "automated_farm_settings": { "customization_settings": { "ad_container_rdn": "OU=Pod1,OU=RDS,OU=VMware,OU=EUC", "instant_clone_domain_account_id": "6f85b3a5-e7d0-4ad6-a1e3-37168dd1ed51", "reuse_pre_existing_accounts": true }, "enable_provisioning": false, "max_session_type": "LIMITED", "max_sessions": 50, "min_ready_vms": 1, "pattern_naming_settings": { "max_number_of_rds_servers": 2, "naming_pattern": "vm-{n}-sales" }, "provisioning_settings": { "base_snapshot_id": "snapshot-1", "datacenter_id": "datacenter-1", "host_or_cluster_id": "domain-s425", "parent_vm_id": "vm-2", "resource_pool_id": "resgroup-1", "vm_folder_id": "group-v1" }, "stop_provisioning_on_error": true, "storage_settings": { "datastores": [ { "datastore_id": "datastore-1" } ], "use_separate_datastores_replica_and_os_disks": false, "use_view_storage_accelerator": false, "use_vsan": false }, "transparent_page_sharing_scope": "VM", "vcenter_id": "f148f3e8-db0e-4abb-9c33-7e5205ccd360" }, "description": "demo_farm", "display_name": "demo_farm", "display_protocol_settings": { "allow_users_to_choose_protocol": true, "default_display_protocol": "BLAST", "grid_vgpus_enabled": false, "session_collaboration_enabled": true }, "enabled": false, "load_balancer_settings": { "cpu_threshold": 10, "disk_queue_length_threshold": 15, "disk_read_latency_threshold": 10, "disk_write_latency_threshold": 15, "include_session_count": true, "memory_threshold": 10 }, "name": "demo_farm", "server_error_threshold": 0, "session_settings": { "disconnected_session_timeout_minutes": 5, "disconnected_session_timeout_policy": "NEVER", "empty_session_timeout_minutes": 5, "empty_session_timeout_policy": "AFTER", "logoff_after_timeout": false, "pre_launch_session_timeout_minutes": 10, "pre_launch_session_timeout_policy": "AFTER" }, "type": "AUTOMATED", "use_custom_script_for_load_balancing": false }

As said I send a dictionary to the method so let’s import data into a dict called data and I will print it to screen. The dictionary needs to follow this specific order of lines so that’s why a json is very useful to start with.

with open('/mnt/d/homelab/farm.json') as f: data = json.load(f)

As you can see in both the json and the output there’s a lot of things we can change and some things that we need to change lik id’s for all the components like vCenter, base vm, base snapshot and more. First I need the access_group_id this can be retreived using the get_local_access_groups method. For all of these I will also set the variable in the dictionary that we need.

local_access_group = next(item for item in (config.get_local_access_groups()) if item["name"] == "Root") data["access_group_id"] = local_access_group["id"]

Than it’s time for the Instant Clone Admin id

ic_domain_account = next(item for item in (config.get_ic_domain_accounts()) if item["username"] == "administrator") data["automated_farm_settings"]["customization_settings"]["instant_clone_domain_account_id"] = ic_domain_account["id"]

For the basevm and snapshot id’s I used the same method but a bit differently as I had already used this method in another script

vcenters = monitor.virtual_centers() vcid = vcenters[0]["id"] dcs = external.get_datacenters(vcenter_id=vcid) dcid = dcs[0]["id"] base_vms = external.get_base_vms(vcenter_id=vcid,datacenter_id=dcid,filter_incompatible_vms=True) base_vm = next(item for item in base_vms if item["name"] == "srv2019-p1-2020-10-13-08-44") basevmid=base_vm["id"] base_snapshots = external.get_base_snapshots(vcenter_id=vcid, base_vm_id=base_vm["id"]) base_snapshot = next(item for item in base_snapshots if item["name"] == "Created by Packer") snapid=base_snapshot["id"] data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["base_snapshot_id"] = snapid data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["parent_vm_id"] = basevmid

Host or cluster id

host_or_clusters = external.get_hosts_or_clusters(vcenter_id=vcid, datacenter_id=dcid) for i in host_or_clusters: if (i["details"]["name"]) == "Cluster_Pod1": host_or_cluster = i data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["host_or_cluster_id"] = host_or_cluster["id"]

Resource Pool

resource_pools = external.get_resource_pools(vcenter_id=vcid, host_or_cluster_id=host_or_cluster["id"]) for i in resource_pools: # print(i) if (i["type"] == "CLUSTER"): resource_pool = i data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["resource_pool_id"] = resource_pool["id"]

VM folder again is a bit different as I have to get the id from one of the children objects

vm_folders = external.get_vm_folders(vcenter_id=vcid, datacenter_id=dcid) for i in vm_folders: children=(i["children"]) for ii in children: # print(ii["name"]) if (ii["name"]) == "Pod1": vm_folder = i data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["vm_folder_id"] = vm_folder["id"]

Datacenter and vcenter id’s I already had to grab for the base vm and base snapshot so I can just add them

data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["datacenter_id"] = dcid data["automated_farm_settings"]["vcenter_id"] = vcid

Datastores is a bit more funky as there can be multiple so I needed to create a list first and than populate that based on the name of the datastores I have.

datastore_list = [] datastores = external.get_datastores(vcenter_id=vcid, host_or_cluster_id=host_or_cluster["id"]) for i in datastores: # print(i) if (i["name"] == "VDI-500") or i["name"] == "VDI-200": ds = {} ds["datastore_id"] = i["id"] datastore_list.append(ds) data["automated_farm_settings"]["storage_settings"]["datastores"] = datastore_list

For my final script I put them in a bit different order and I decided to change a whole lot more options but if you have your json perfected this shouldn’t always be required. Also take note that for true/false in the json that I use the True/False from python.

import requests, getpass, urllib, json import vmware_horizon requests.packages.urllib3.disable_warnings() url = input("URL

") username = input("Username

") domain = input("Domain

") pw = getpass.getpass() hvconnectionobj = vmware_horizon.Connection(username = username,domain = domain,password = pw,url = url) hvconnectionobj.hv_connect() print("connected") monitor = obj=vmware_horizon.Monitor(url=hvconnectionobj.url, access_token=hvconnectionobj.access_token) external=vmware_horizon.External(url=hvconnectionobj.url, access_token=hvconnectionobj.access_token) inventory=vmware_horizon.Inventory(url=hvconnectionobj.url, access_token=hvconnectionobj.access_token) config=vmware_horizon.Config(url=hvconnectionobj.url, access_token=hvconnectionobj.access_token) with open('/mnt/d/homelab/farm.json') as f: data = json.load(f) vcenters = monitor.virtual_centers() vcid = vcenters[0]["id"] dcs = external.get_datacenters(vcenter_id=vcid) dcid = dcs[0]["id"] base_vms = external.get_base_vms(vcenter_id=vcid,datacenter_id=dcid,filter_incompatible_vms=True) base_vm = next(item for item in base_vms if item["name"] == "srv2019-p1-2020-10-13-08-44") basevmid=base_vm["id"] base_snapshots = external.get_base_snapshots(vcenter_id=vcid, base_vm_id=base_vm["id"]) base_snapshot = next(item for item in base_snapshots if item["name"] == "Created by Packer") snapid=base_snapshot["id"] host_or_clusters = external.get_hosts_or_clusters(vcenter_id=vcid, datacenter_id=dcid) for i in host_or_clusters: if (i["details"]["name"]) == "Cluster_Pod1": host_or_cluster = i resource_pools = external.get_resource_pools(vcenter_id=vcid, host_or_cluster_id=host_or_cluster["id"]) for i in resource_pools: # print(i) if (i["type"] == "CLUSTER"): resource_pool = i vm_folders = external.get_vm_folders(vcenter_id=vcid, datacenter_id=dcid) for i in vm_folders: children=(i["children"]) for ii in children: # print(ii["name"]) if (ii["name"]) == "Pod1": vm_folder = i datastore_list = [] datastores = external.get_datastores(vcenter_id=vcid, host_or_cluster_id=host_or_cluster["id"]) for i in datastores: # print(i) if (i["name"] == "VDI-500") or i["name"] == "VDI-200": ds = {} ds["datastore_id"] = i["id"] datastore_list.append(ds) local_access_group = next(item for item in (config.get_local_access_groups()) if item["name"] == "Root") ic_domain_account = next(item for item in (config.get_ic_domain_accounts()) if item["username"] == "administrator") data["access_group_id"] = local_access_group["id"] data["automated_farm_settings"]["customization_settings"]["ad_container_rdn"] = "OU=Pod1,OU=RDS,OU=VMware,OU=EUC" data["automated_farm_settings"]["customization_settings"]["reuse_pre_existing_accounts"] = True data["automated_farm_settings"]["customization_settings"]["instant_clone_domain_account_id"] = ic_domain_account["id"] data["automated_farm_settings"]["enable_provisioning"] = False data["automated_farm_settings"]["max_sessions"] = 50 data["automated_farm_settings"]["min_ready_vms"] = 3 data["automated_farm_settings"]["pattern_naming_settings"]["max_number_of_rds_servers"] = 4 data["automated_farm_settings"]["pattern_naming_settings"]["naming_pattern"] = "farmdemo-{n:fixed=3}" data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["base_snapshot_id"] = snapid data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["parent_vm_id"] = basevmid data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["host_or_cluster_id"] = host_or_cluster["id"] data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["resource_pool_id"] = resource_pool["id"] data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["vm_folder_id"] = vm_folder["id"] data["automated_farm_settings"]["provisioning_settings"]["datacenter_id"] = dcid data["automated_farm_settings"]["stop_provisioning_on_error"] = True data["automated_farm_settings"]["storage_settings"]["datastores"] = datastore_list data["automated_farm_settings"]["transparent_page_sharing_scope"] = "GLOBAL" data["automated_farm_settings"]["vcenter_id"] = vcid data["description"] = "Python_demo_farm" data["display_name"] = "Python_demo_farm" data["display_protocol_settings"]["allow_users_to_choose_protocol"] = True data["display_protocol_settings"]["default_display_protocol"] = "BLAST" data["display_protocol_settings"]["session_collaboration_enabled"] = True data["enabled"] = False data["load_balancer_settings"]["cpu_threshold"] = 12 data["load_balancer_settings"]["disk_queue_length_threshold"] = 16 data["load_balancer_settings"]["disk_read_latency_threshold"] = 12 data["load_balancer_settings"]["disk_write_latency_threshold"] = 16 data["load_balancer_settings"]["include_session_count"] = True data["load_balancer_settings"]["memory_threshold"] = 12 data["name"] = "Python_demo_farm" data["session_settings"]["disconnected_session_timeout_minutes"] = 5 data["session_settings"]["disconnected_session_timeout_policy"] = "NEVER" data["session_settings"]["empty_session_timeout_minutes"] = 6 data["session_settings"]["empty_session_timeout_policy"] = "AFTER" data["session_settings"]["logoff_after_timeout"] = False data["session_settings"]["pre_launch_session_timeout_minutes"] = 12 data["session_settings"]["pre_launch_session_timeout_policy"] = "AFTER" data["type"] = "AUTOMATED" inventory.new_farm(farm_data=data) end=hvconnectionobj.hv_disconnect() print(end)

How does this look? Actually you don’t see a lot happening but the farm will have been created

As always the script can be found on my github in the examples folder together with the json file.

With this I am closing my 100DaysOfCode challenge but I pledge to keep maintaining the python module and I will extend it when new REST api calls arrive for VMware Horizon.