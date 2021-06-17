Getting Session information using the Python Module for VMware Horizon with filtering

Since Horizon 8 it is possible to retrieve session information using the REST api’s. In the python module for Horizon I have translated that functionality to the get_sessions function.

import requests, getpass, urllib, json import vmware_horizon requests.packages.urllib3.disable_warnings() url = input("URL

") username = input("Username

") domain = input("Domain

") pw = getpass.getpass() hvconnectionobj = vmware_horizon.Connection(username = username,domain = domain,password = pw,url = url) hvconnectionobj.hv_connect() print("connected") inventory=vmware_horizon.Inventory(url=hvconnectionobj.url, access_token=hvconnectionobj.access_token) sessions = inventory.get_sessions() for i in sessions: for ii in i: print(ii, '=', i[ii] ) end=hvconnectionobj.hv_disconnect() print(end)

You see a lot of the information is returned using an id but there are plenty of functions that you can use to get the readable information for those.

Since Horizon 2103 VMware has added an option use filtering when getting session information. In the example above you can see that I have a connected and a disconnected session, let’s get the connected one. First I create the filter.

filter = {} filter["type"] = "And" filter["filters"] = [] filter1={} filter1["type"] = "Equals" filter1["name"] = "session_state" filter1["value"] = "CONNECTED" filter["filters"].append(filter1)

Next I run the action with the filter argument.

sessions = inventory.get_sessions(filter=filter)

And now you see only the connected one is returned

And when I switch to disconnected

The new python module has been pushed to github together with example scripts for retrieving all sessions and with filtering.