Horizon 8 (2209) REST API changelog

I have just added a page that lists the Horizon 8 2209 changes in the API’s. If you’re interested in the overall release notes, please see this link.

Some of the changes that stand out are brand new calls related to Radius & SAML settings but also options to bind to a domain, setting up unauthenticated users. licenses and pre-logon settings.

As always, a complete overview of all calls can be found in the API Explorer. But this is a list of the changes.

/config/v1/admin-users-or-groups/permissions get /config/v1/gssapi-authenticators get /config/v1/gssapi-authenticators/{id} get /config/v1/licenses get /config/v1/pre-logon-settings get /config/v1/radius-authenticators get /config/v1/radius-authenticators/{id} get /config/v1/saml-authenticators get /config/v1/saml-authenticators/{id} get /config/v1/true-sso-enrollment-servers get /config/v1/true-sso-enrollment-servers/{id} get /config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users get /config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users post /config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users/{id} delete /config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users/{id} get /config/v2/connection-servers get /config/v2/connection-servers/{id} get /config/v2/settings/security get /config/v3/settings get /config/v3/settings put /config/v3/settings/general get /config/v3/settings/general put /external/v1/ad-domains/action/bind post /external/v1/ad-domains/action/update-auxiliary-accounts post /external/v1/domains get /external/v2/ad-users-or-groups/action/hold post /external/v2/ad-users-or-groups/action/release-hold post /login get /monitor/v3/gateways get /monitor/v3/connection-servers get /monitor/v2/connection-servers/{id} get /monitor/v2/gateways/{id} get