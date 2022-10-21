Horizon 8 (2209) REST API changelog

I have just added a page that lists the Horizon 8 2209 changes in the API’s. If you’re interested in the overall release notes, please see this link.
Some of the changes that stand out are brand new calls related to Radius & SAML settings but also options to bind to a domain, setting up unauthenticated users. licenses and pre-logon settings.
As always, a complete overview of all calls can be found in the API Explorer. But this is a list of the changes.
|/config/v1/admin-users-or-groups/permissions
|get
|/config/v1/gssapi-authenticators
|get
|/config/v1/gssapi-authenticators/{id}
|get
|/config/v1/licenses
|get
|/config/v1/pre-logon-settings
|get
|/config/v1/radius-authenticators
|get
|/config/v1/radius-authenticators/{id}
|get
|/config/v1/saml-authenticators
|get
|/config/v1/saml-authenticators/{id}
|get
|/config/v1/true-sso-enrollment-servers
|get
|/config/v1/true-sso-enrollment-servers/{id}
|get
|/config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users
|get
|/config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users
|post
|/config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users/{id}
|delete
|/config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users/{id}
|get
|/config/v2/connection-servers
|get
|/config/v2/connection-servers/{id}
|get
|/config/v2/settings/security
|get
|/config/v3/settings
|get
|/config/v3/settings
|put
|/config/v3/settings/general
|get
|/config/v3/settings/general
|put
|/external/v1/ad-domains/action/bind
|post
|/external/v1/ad-domains/action/update-auxiliary-accounts
|post
|/external/v1/domains
|get
|/external/v2/ad-users-or-groups/action/hold
|post
|/external/v2/ad-users-or-groups/action/release-hold
|post
|/login
|get
|/monitor/v3/gateways
|get
|/monitor/v3/connection-servers
|get
|/monitor/v2/connection-servers/{id}
|get
|/monitor/v2/gateways/{id}
|get