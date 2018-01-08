[Advertorial]Vembu v3.9.0 is almost here

Introduction

Last year I wrote a couple of posts about Vembu, somewhere in the next couple of weeks they are expecting to release version 3.9.0 of their Backup Suite. They have some very new features to be added with this version like Windows Event Viewer integration. This gives the administrator a way to check if backups have succeeded without having to logon to the backup server, besides that it also provides an easy way with almost any monitoring product to make an status for the backups.

For those of you who still require data to be written to tape Vembu will also add that function trough the Vembu console. Besides VMware ESXi backups you will be able to quick recover Hyper-V Machines and Disk Image backups as well. Another important addition is the encryption of backups with AES-256 bit encryption, just make sure to safeguard that key or you might not ne able to recover anything.

Overview of announced changes:

Tape Backup Support

Vembu extends its support to native tape backup through the Vembu BDR console. You can

utilise the best known 3-2- 1 backup strategy of having 3 copies of backup data in 2 different

media and 1 off-site location for an efficient DR plan. This secondary backup approach will help

you to archive the image based backups in both virtual and physical environments like VMware,

Hyper-V and Windows Servers and recover them in multiple formats like VHD, VMDK,

VHDX, VMDK-Flat and RAW.

Auto Authorization at Off-site DR

Enabling the auto authorization feature will allow only the authorized Vembu BDR servers to get

connected with Vembu OffsiteDR servers (Replication) using the registration key.

Quick VM Recovery on ESXi for Hyper-V and Disk Image Backups

Instant recovery of backed up data on VMware ESXi is now made available for both the Hyper-

V VMs and Windows Servers backup jobs for an effective Disaster Recovery. This recovery of

the virtual machines happens in a matter of seconds by booting the backed up machine directly

from the backup storage repository, from where all the files, folders and applications can be

accessed.

Windows Event Viewer Integration

All the events of the Vembu BDR, Off-siteDR & agents like information on critical, warnings

and major events are updated in the Event Viewer of Windows Servers when enabled for better

management.

Advanced Backup level encryption for all agents

Users will be able to configure AES-256 bit encryption for all their backup jobs of VMware,

Hyper-V, Disk Image through their customized passwords using corresponding password hints

as well.

OffsiteDR Server retentions using Vembu Network Backup

OffsiteDR retention policies is now available for the Network Backup plugins too, like the image

based backups of VMware, Hyper-V and Disk Image backups at the too.

Listing of files & Folders in aciTree structure

The listing of files and folders while configuring backups on a Network Backup plugin is now up

with the aciTree structure for easy and quick navigation.

Pre/Post backup scripts for all Network & Image Backup clients

This feature provides the ability to configure running custom actions before and after the

execution backup schedule. The custom actions may include running an application using some

script files.

AngularJS conversion of UI for Vembu OnlineBackups

The overall UI of Vembu OnlineBackup is improved for better performance like the current

Vembu BDR and Off-siteDR.

Update of consumed space on the Vembu Portal

Based on the display of the consumed space of Vembu Online Backup and SaaSBackup plugins,

the customer will be able to allocate and purchase further cloud storage post purchase and

upgrade.