The VMware Labs flings monthly for January 2019

One month down, eleven to go for 2019! Back to the flings, this month there has been one new release: Policy Enforcer and four updates: ESXi Embedded Host Client,

vSphere HTML5 Web Client, vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker and vSphere PKS Plugin.

New Releases

Policy Enforcer

Policy Enforcer is used to check and remediate restriction policies on a Workspace ONE Managed Windows 10 machine. If a user were to try to override configured Policy CSP settings by attempting to edit the Windows Registry, Policy Enforcer will compare the current value with the MDM configured value and reset the registry if the values differ. Policy Enforcer can be implemented by uploading the MSI installer to the WS1 UEM console and deploying as an internal app via Apps & Books.

Updated

vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker

With the vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker you are able to test your hardware against the vSAN Hardware Compatibility list.

The vSAN Hardware Compatibility List Checker is a tool that verifies all installed storage adapters against the vSAN supported storage controller list. The tool will verify if the model, driver and firmware version of the storage adapter are supported. Using a supported storage controller and firmware is important in a vSAN deployment to ensure normal operations, optimal performance, and to reduce the chances of hardware/firmware issues. This tool can be useful to ensure that a storage device and its firmware went through certification testing supported by VMware and its partners. Some scenarios where the tool can be useful: Verify if new server and storage adapter are supported for a vSAN deployment

Verify if re-purposed server, storage adapter are supported for a vSAN deployment For a full vSAN system check, please check vSAN health UI through vSphere web client after a vSAN deployment.

Changelog

Version 2.0

Add 3 new checks

Controller is VMware certified for ESXi release

Controller driver is VMware certified

Controller firmware is VMware certified

Update HTML report format

Bug fixes

vSphere PKS Plugin

The vSphere PKS plugin gives the administrator a graphical interface within the vSphere HTML5 console.

Changelog

Version 1.0.1 – Build 168317

A PKS instance can be added to the plugin by providing the Ops Manager credentials

Support an alternate IP address (such as an NSX floating IP) to be used as the registration server and plugin server IP. It is assumed that the IP will be mapped to the appliance’s NIC via other means

Minor bug fixes

ESXi Embedded Host Client

The latest and greatest version of the ESXi embedded host client as found in production since ESXi6.0

Changelog

Version 1.33.1 build 12086396 (Fling 23) – January 31, 2019

OVF issues

Various fixes for ovf import issues

ISO files are now imported from OVAs

General

Fixed an issue with special characters in datastore names in some versions of ESXi

Fix swapped labels for transmit and receive in network chart

Network adapters are added to the vm in the correct order

Fixed issue with firewall notifications displaying incorrect information

provide notifications for expiring licenses

Support for Swedish input locale in the vm console

Display Fibre channel wwn and wwp as 64bit addresses

vSphere HTML5 Web Client

This is the newest release of the HTML5 Web Client for vSphere. The downloadable version is 4.0.1 while the changelog is 4.0 so we’ll have to assume that 4.0.1 is a small bug fix. Starting from this version the fling ONLY supports vSphere 6.5 and newer!

Changelog

Fling 4.0 – Build 11785236

New Features Support for VC 6.7 ESX Agent Manager UI MxN Convergence in System Configuration Import Certificate and Generate CSR Code Capture: the record button can be toggled between hidden and shown. Ability to remove Script Bundles in Autodeploy for 6.7 VC Ability to remove Discovered hosts in Autodeploy for 6.7 VC Export licensing data in CSV for all licensing views Add and Assign license with single operation Authentication Proxy configuration for VC 6.5+ (VC > Configure > Settings > Authentication Proxy)

Improvements Improved performance for Files browser for VC 6.7

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where starting a Code Capture recording would lead to dialogs loading slowly or not at all.

Known Issues To open the Fling UI, you need to use https://<Fling IP>/ui The VMware vSphere Update Manager (VUM) plugin will not be loaded when the Fling 4.0 is connected to vSphere 65

Release Notes The upgrade from Fling 3.x to Fling 4.0 will require to establish new connection to the vSphere by providing the vSphere credentials. The Fling 4.0 is based on the vSphere 6.7 client and does not support vSphere versions prior to vSphere 6.5

