The VMware Labs flings monthly for September 2019

And yet another month gone, next week I will be in Kopenhagen for Nutanix .Next and the month after that I will be speaking at VMworld Barcelona. Will I see you at either of these two events? Last month one new fling was released: Kubernetes eXtensible Desktop Client (KXDC) , seven received updates: App Volumes Entitlement Sync, vSphere HTML5 Web Client, DoD Security Technical Implementation Guide(STIG) ESXi VIB, VMware OS Optimization Tool, vSphere Mobile Client, Workspace One UEM Workload Migration Tool, USB Network Native Driver for ESXi and one was marked deprecated: VIB Author.

New releases

Kubernetes eXtensible Desktop Client (KXDC)

The Kubernetes eXtensible Desktop Client (KXDC) is a simple and multi-platform desktop client for Kubernetes (K8S). In the same way the kubectl command requires only a valid kubeconfig file to run commands against a K8S cluster, KXDC requires you just to configure one or more valid kubeconfig files to interact with one or more K8S clusters. Main features: Support for multiple kubeconfig files.

UI-driven interaction with the most frequently used K8S entities.

One-click terminal with the proper KUBECONFIG env variable set.

Generation of custom kubeconfig files for a given namespace.

Highlight sustainability and security-related data.

Updated flings

App Volumes Entitlement Sync

The App Volumes Entitlement Sync fling will read, sync and compare entitlements between various App Volumes instances.

Changelog

Version 2.2

Ignore Extra AppStacks on Primary or Secondary Server – these would cause compare to crash

Export Primary or Secondary Server Entitlements to XML

vSphere HTML5 Web Client

Do you want to have the latest version of the html5 client? Than you need the vSphere HTML5 Web Client fling!

Changelog

Fling 4.3.0 – Build 14483008

New Features

Ability to customize the header color per vCenter to differentiate vCenter servers. Go to Administration -> System Configuration and select the vCenter for which you want to change the header color. If you have more than one vCenter server in linked mode, you can change the color for each of the vCenter servers

Bug fixes

Upload OVF files to Content Library

Release Notes

vSphere Perspective Management has been removed

DoD Security Technical Implementation Guide(STIG) ESXi VIB

The DoD Security Technical Implementation Guide(STIG) ESXi VIB fling helps in hardening your vSphere environment.

Changelog

Update September 2019

New ESXi 6.7 STIG VIB release

Updated sshd_config file. Removed protocol 2 setting as it is deprecated. Added “FipsMode yes” setting. Updated Ciphers and MACs for newer version of OpenSSH

Removed /etc/issue and /etc/pam.d/passwd files from VIB as those settings can be set via advanced settings now

Note – This VIB is based on draft STIG content! It is recommended to use this over the previous 6.5-7 STIG VIB

VMware OS Optimization Tool

The VMware OS Optimization Tool or OSOT in short is one of the best tools around to optimize your VDI image before publishing a desktop or rds host.

Changelog

September, 2019, b1110

New Common Options button – Allows you to quickly choose and set preferences to control common functionality. These would normally involve configuring multiple individual settings but can now be done with a single selection through this new interface

Split Windows 10 into two templates to better handle the differences between the versions; one for 1507-1803 and one for 1809-1909

Improved and new optimizations for Windows 10, especially for 1809 to 1909.

Updated and changed template settings for newer Windows 10 versions to cope with changes in the OS, registry keys and functionality:

Move items from mandatory user and current user to default user

Add 34 new items for group policies related to OneDrive, Microsoft Edge, privacy, Windows Update, Notification, Diagnostics

Add 6 items in group of Disable Services

Add 1 item in group of Disable Scheduled Tasks

Add 1 item in group of Apply HKEY_USERS\temp Settings to Registry

Add 2 items in group of Apply HKLM Settings

Removing Windows built-in apps is now simplified. Removes all built-in apps except the Windows Store.

Numerous bug and error fixes:

Reset view after saving customized template

Unavailable links in reference tab

Windows Store is unavailable after optimizing

Start menu may delay after optimizing

VMware Tools stops running after optimizing

Analysis Summary Graph is cropped

vSphere Mobile Client

Personally I think a phone screen is too small but this was one of the most asked questions the last few years: when can we manage vSphere from our phones? Well now you can with the vSphere Mobile Client fling.

Changelog

Version 1.5.0

New features

Direct connections to the ESXi hosts are now supported

Host can now be put in maintenance mode

Improvements

Going back from the details pages would not refresh the VM list

Improvements to how we indicate the user is in focused mode

Cluster card now shows issues, DRS, HA and number of vMotion events

Host card now shows issues, number of VMs, uptime and connection status

Bug Fixes

Removing a bookmark when in focused mode removes the item from the list too

Workspace One UEM Workload Migration Tool

With the Workspace One UEM Workload Migration Tool it’s easy to move devies and applications between WS One UEM environments.

Changelog

Version 2.0.0

Baseline Migration Support

MacOS application

UI refactoring to make bulk migrations easier

Added support for script detection with Win32 applications

USB Network Native Driver for ESXi

For the USB Network Native Driver for ESXi fling we need to thank WIlliam Lam I guess. For me it at least seems like he is the driving factor behind this fling.

Changelog

September 27, 2019 – v1.2

Added support for Aquantia Multi-Gig (1G/2.5G/5G) USB network adapter (see Requirements page for more details)

Added support for Auto Speed/Connection detection for RTL8153/RTL8152 chipsets

ESXi670-VMKUSB-NIC-FLING-28903484-offline_bundle-14722970.zip

ESXi650-VMKUSB-NIC-FLING-28903792-offline_bundle-14722993.zip