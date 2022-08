This series of pages contain the available REST API methods for Horizon 8 in 2006 and all changes since. Data is based on the Swagger exports from the API explorer (documentation tab)

Horizon 8.0 version 2006

Horizon 8.1 version 2012

Horizon 8.2 version 2103

Horizon 8.3 version 2106

Horizon 8.4 version 2111

Horizon 8.5 version 2203 (no changes)

Horizon 8.6 version 2206