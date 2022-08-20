Horizon 8.3 (2106) API Changelog

These are the added REST API calls in Horizon 8.3 (2012) since 8.2.

API Explorer Page: VMware Horizon Server API – VMware API Explorer – VMware {code}

Swagger Specification Download: https://vdc-download.vmware.com/vmwb-repository/dcr-public/8ed56396-c758-4cec-a55e-932ea4cf2268/53865939-6188-4f0d-88f7-6c6ec254ee6a/rest-api-swagger-docs.json

Methods

/config

/config/v1/federation-access-groups get /config/v1/federation-access-groups post /config/v1/federation-access-groups/{id} delete /config/v1/federation-access-groups/{id} get

/external

/external/v1/ad-domains/{id}/action/add-auxiliary-accounts post /external/v1/ad-domains/{id}/action/delete-auxiliary-accounts post /external/v1/ad-domains/action/update-auxiliary-accounts post /external/v1/audit-events get /external/v1/audit-events/extended-attributes get /external/v3/ad-domains get

/monitor

/monitor/v3/ad-domains get