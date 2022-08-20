Horizon 8.4 (2111) API Changelog

4These are the added REST API calls in Horizon 8.4 (2111) since 8.3.
API Explorer Page: VMware Horizon Server API – VMware API Explorer – VMware {code}
Swagger Specification Download: https://vdc-download.vmware.com/vmwb-repository/dcr-public/8a9b6483-f9e8-4da4-89d6-32ce0f2e7c8f/807647c4-d4d4-40aa-9e54-bdd662c115b2/rest-api-swagger-docs.json
Methods
/inventory
|/inventory/v1/desktop-pools
|post
|/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id}
|delete
|/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id}
|put
|/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id}/action/validate-installed-applications
|post
|/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id}/tasks/{taskId}/action/pause
|post
|/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id}/tasks/{taskId}/action/resume
|post
|/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/action/validate-specified-names
|post
|/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/add-rds-servers
|post
|/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/cancel-scheduled-maintenance
|post
|/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/remove-rds-servers
|post
|/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/schedule-maintenance
|post
|/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/validate-installed-applications
|post
|/inventory/v1/global-application-entitlements
|post
|/inventory/v1/global-application-entitlements/{id}
|delete
|/inventory/v1/global-application-entitlements/{id}
|put
|/inventory/v1/global-application-entitlements/{id}/compatible-backup-global-application-entitlements
|get
|/inventory/v1/global-desktop-entitlements/{id}
|delete
|/inventory/v1/global-desktop-entitlements/{id}
|put
|/inventory/v1/global-desktop-entitlements/{id}/compatible-backup-global-desktop-entitlements
|get
|/inventory/v1/global-sessions
|get
|/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/disconnect
|post
|/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/logoff
|post
|/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/reset
|post
|/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/restart
|post
|/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/send-message
|post
|/inventory/v2/farms
|post
|/inventory/v2/farms/{id}
|put
|/inventory/v2/global-application-entitlements
|get
|/inventory/v2/global-application-entitlements/{id}
|get
|/inventory/v2/global-desktop-entitlements
|get
|/inventory/v2/global-desktop-entitlements
|post
|/inventory/v2/global-desktop-entitlements/{id}
|get
|/inventory/v3/farms
|get
|/inventory/v3/farms/{id}
|get
|/inventory/v5/desktop-pools
|get
|/inventory/v5/desktop-pools/{id}
|get
04