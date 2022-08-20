Horizon 8.4 (2111) API Changelog

4These are the added REST API calls in Horizon 8.4 (2111) since 8.3.

API Explorer Page: VMware Horizon Server API – VMware API Explorer – VMware {code}

Swagger Specification Download: https://vdc-download.vmware.com/vmwb-repository/dcr-public/8a9b6483-f9e8-4da4-89d6-32ce0f2e7c8f/807647c4-d4d4-40aa-9e54-bdd662c115b2/rest-api-swagger-docs.json

Methods

/inventory

/inventory/v1/desktop-pools post
/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id} delete
/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id} put
/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id}/action/validate-installed-applications post
/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id}/tasks/{taskId}/action/pause post
/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/{id}/tasks/{taskId}/action/resume post
/inventory/v1/desktop-pools/action/validate-specified-names post
/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/add-rds-servers post
/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/cancel-scheduled-maintenance post
/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/remove-rds-servers post
/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/schedule-maintenance post
/inventory/v1/farms/{id}/action/validate-installed-applications post
/inventory/v1/global-application-entitlements post
/inventory/v1/global-application-entitlements/{id} delete
/inventory/v1/global-application-entitlements/{id} put
/inventory/v1/global-application-entitlements/{id}/compatible-backup-global-application-entitlements get
/inventory/v1/global-desktop-entitlements/{id} delete
/inventory/v1/global-desktop-entitlements/{id} put
/inventory/v1/global-desktop-entitlements/{id}/compatible-backup-global-desktop-entitlements get
/inventory/v1/global-sessions get
/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/disconnect post
/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/logoff post
/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/reset post
/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/restart post
/inventory/v1/global-sessions/action/send-message post
/inventory/v2/farms post
/inventory/v2/farms/{id} put
/inventory/v2/global-application-entitlements get
/inventory/v2/global-application-entitlements/{id} get
/inventory/v2/global-desktop-entitlements get
/inventory/v2/global-desktop-entitlements post
/inventory/v2/global-desktop-entitlements/{id} get
/inventory/v3/farms get
/inventory/v3/farms/{id} get
/inventory/v5/desktop-pools get
/inventory/v5/desktop-pools/{id} get

