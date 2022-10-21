Horizon 8.7 (2209) API Changelog

These are the added REST API calls in Horizon 8.6 (2209) since 8.6 (no changes in 8.5).

API Explorer Page: VMware Horizon Server API – VMware API Explorer – VMware {code}

Swagger Specification Download: https://vdc-download.vmware.com/vmwb-repository/dcr-public/1fb43767-2116-4c9a-a9af-57e97b7f0daf/a7b41657-c829-4744-a0c1-bfe822f5f0d8/rest-api-swagger-docs.json

Methods

/

/login get

/config

/config/v1/admin-users-or-groups/permissions get /config/v1/gssapi-authenticators get /config/v1/gssapi-authenticators/{id} get /config/v1/licenses get /config/v1/pre-logon-settings get /config/v1/radius-authenticators get /config/v1/radius-authenticators/{id} get /config/v1/saml-authenticators get /config/v1/saml-authenticators/{id} get /config/v1/true-sso-enrollment-servers get /config/v1/true-sso-enrollment-servers/{id} get /config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users get /config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users post /config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users/{id} delete /config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users/{id} get /config/v2/connection-servers get /config/v2/connection-servers/{id} get /config/v2/settings/security get /config/v3/settings get /config/v3/settings put /config/v3/settings/general get /config/v3/settings/general put

/external

/external/v1/ad-domains/action/bind post /external/v1/ad-domains/action/update-auxiliary-accounts post /external/v1/domains get /external/v2/ad-users-or-groups/action/hold post /external/v2/ad-users-or-groups/action/release-hold post

/monitor

/monitor/v3/gateways get /monitor/v3/connection-servers get /monitor/v2/connection-servers/{id} get /monitor/v2/gateways/{id} get