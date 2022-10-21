Horizon 8.7 (2209) API Changelog
These are the added REST API calls in Horizon 8.6 (2209) since 8.6 (no changes in 8.5).
API Explorer Page: VMware Horizon Server API – VMware API Explorer – VMware {code}
Swagger Specification Download: https://vdc-download.vmware.com/vmwb-repository/dcr-public/1fb43767-2116-4c9a-a9af-57e97b7f0daf/a7b41657-c829-4744-a0c1-bfe822f5f0d8/rest-api-swagger-docs.json
Methods
/
/config
|/config/v1/admin-users-or-groups/permissions
|get
|/config/v1/gssapi-authenticators
|get
|/config/v1/gssapi-authenticators/{id}
|get
|/config/v1/licenses
|get
|/config/v1/pre-logon-settings
|get
|/config/v1/radius-authenticators
|get
|/config/v1/radius-authenticators/{id}
|get
|/config/v1/saml-authenticators
|get
|/config/v1/saml-authenticators/{id}
|get
|/config/v1/true-sso-enrollment-servers
|get
|/config/v1/true-sso-enrollment-servers/{id}
|get
|/config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users
|get
|/config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users
|post
|/config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users/{id}
|delete
|/config/v1/unauthenticated-access-users/{id}
|get
|/config/v2/connection-servers
|get
|/config/v2/connection-servers/{id}
|get
|/config/v2/settings/security
|get
|/config/v3/settings
|get
|/config/v3/settings
|put
|/config/v3/settings/general
|get
|/config/v3/settings/general
|put
/external
|/external/v1/ad-domains/action/bind
|post
|/external/v1/ad-domains/action/update-auxiliary-accounts
|post
|/external/v1/domains
|get
|/external/v2/ad-users-or-groups/action/hold
|post
|/external/v2/ad-users-or-groups/action/release-hold
|post
/monitor
|/monitor/v3/gateways
|get
|/monitor/v3/connection-servers
|get
|/monitor/v2/connection-servers/{id}
|get
|/monitor/v2/gateways/{id}
|get