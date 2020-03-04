[HorizonAPI]Pulling entitlement information using the api’s

Somehow I have never really blogged about using the Horizon api’s to gather entitlement data. These are actually stored in entitlement objects and we can find them using a query against either the EntitledUserOrGroupLocalSummaryView or EntitledUserOrGroupGlobalSummaryView objects. Let’s start with the local variety.

$queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService
$defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition
$defn.queryEntityType = 'EntitledUserOrGroupLocalSummaryView'
$queryResults= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVservice, $defn)).results
$queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVservice)
$queryresults

So we have some property’s and the ID is the easiest one to use since it’s of the VMware.Hv.UserOrGroupId type that we can resolve using aduserorgroup.aduserorgroup_GetInfos(arrayofids)

$hvservice.ADUserOrGroup.ADUserOrGroup_GetInfos($queryResults.id)

and the name is visible using base.displayname

($hvservice.ADUserOrGroup.ADUserOrGroup_GetInfos($queryResults.id)).base.displayname

$

Yes that’s me making a typo, try to talk to me on Slack. I hardly type anything without typo’s. Back to the $queryresults because there’s an easier way to get the group or username because it’s listed under the base property.

$queryresults.base

or

So we now have the group or username now we need to find what they have been entitled to, this information is stored under localdata.

$queryresults.localdata

The Applications and Desktops properties contain the ids where the users have rights to so if we use Desktop.Desktop_GetSummaryViews or Application_GetSummaryViews we end up with the relevant data. I have opened the summarydata for both to make things more visible.

($hvservice.Desktop.Desktop_GetSummaryViews($queryResults.localdata.desktops)).desktopsummarydata
($hvservice.Application.Application_GetSummaryViews($queryResults.localdata.applications)).applicationsummarydata

To create a nice overview of this I have created a small script

$queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService
$defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition
$defn.queryEntityType = 'EntitledUserOrGroupLocalSummaryView'
$queryResults= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVservice, $defn)).results
$queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVservice)
[email protected]()
foreach ($queryresult in $queryresults){
    $userorgroupname = $queryresult.base.displayname
    $group = $queryresult.base.group
    [email protected]()
    if ($queryresult.localdata.desktops){
        foreach ($desktop in $queryresult.localdata.desktops){
            $desktops+=($hvservice.desktop.desktop_get($desktop)).base.name
        }
    }
    [email protected]()
    if ($queryresult.localdata.applications){
        foreach ($application in $queryresult.localdata.applications){
            $applications+=($hvservice.application.application_get($application)).data.name
        }
    }
    $entitlements+=New-Object PSObject -Property @{
        "Name" = $userorgroupname;
        "group" = $group;
        "desktops" = $desktops;
        "applications" = $applications;
    }
}
$entitlements | select-object Name,group,desktops,applications

as you can see user1 is the lucky SoB that I test everything on.

The difference with global entitlements is that the localdata property is replaced bij globaldata.

$queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService
$defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition
$defn.queryEntityType = 'EntitledUserOrGroupGlobalSummaryView'
$queryResults= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVservice, $defn)).results
$queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVservice)
$queryresults

And the entitlements are named a bit different

$queryresults.globaldata

To rebuild the script for global entitlements it needed a bit of tinkering but here it is

$queryService = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryServiceService
$defn = New-Object VMware.Hv.QueryDefinition
$defn.queryEntityType = 'EntitledUserOrGroupGlobalSummaryView'
$queryResults= ($queryService.queryService_create($HVservice, $defn)).results
$queryService.QueryService_DeleteAll($HVservice)
[email protected]()
foreach ($queryresult in $queryresults){
    $userorgroupname = $queryresult.base.displayname
    $group = $queryresult.base.group
    [email protected]()
    if ($queryresult.globaldata.GlobalEntitlements){
        foreach ($desktop in $queryresult.globaldata.GlobalEntitlements){
            $desktops+=($hvservice.GlobalEntitlement.GlobalEntitlement_Get($desktop)).base.displayname
        }
    }
    [email protected]()
    if ($queryresult.globaldata.GlobalApplicationEntitlements){
        foreach ($application in $queryresult.globaldata.GlobalApplicationEntitlements){
            $applications+=($hvservice.GlobalApplicationEntitlement.GlobalApplicationEntitlement_Get($application)).base.displayname
        }
    }
    $entitlements+=New-Object PSObject -Property @{
        "Name" = $userorgroupname;
        "group" = $group;
        "desktops" = $desktops;
        "applications" = $applications;
    }
}
$entitlements | select-object Name,group,desktops,applications

So here you have the ways to retrieve information about entitlements, locally and globally. Next post will be about creating entitlements.

