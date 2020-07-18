[Horizon]Creating applications using PowerCLI

Something I didn’t handle previously was the creating of applications in Horizon. Since they are always hard wired to a farm or desktop it might happen that you need to re-create these so automation is preferred.

When looking at the api call for creating an application I find that we need to create an objetc of the type VMware.hv.ApplicationSpec

After defining this spec we’ll see that two objects are needed: Data and ExecutionData. This is also visible in the API Explorer.

Let’s define both of these and see what the options are.

Looking at the API explorer for Data only the name is actually required while for Executiondata only the Executablepath and the desktop or farm id is required

(going lazy here and using vmware.hv.helper to get the farmid)

And now I can create the application itself