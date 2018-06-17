New experimental functions for the vmware.hv.helper on github

While working on my presentation for the 2nd vEUCtechcon event in Utrecht (The Netherlands) on may 28th I have added a list of new functions to the vmware.hv.helper module. While I haven’t had the time yet to clean them up to be proper coded scripts I have decided to already publish them on Github. All of them work but might be missing a feature or two and almost all of them are get-hv* or new-hv* type functions. Since the presentation is all about building an environment I have decided to build the remove parts later on. You might have already seen some screenshots on twitter recently:

Added functions that are not in the official module yet:

register-hvvirtualcenter

set-hveventdatabase

set-hvlicense

get-hvlicense

new-hvinstantcloneadministrator

New-HVRole

Get-HVRole

Get-HVpermission

New-HVPermission

Get-HVVirtualcenter

Get-HVInstantCloneAdministrator

Get-HVPod

Set-HVPod

Get-HVHomeSite

New-HVHomeSite