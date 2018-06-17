New experimental functions for the vmware.hv.helper on github

While working on my presentation for the 2nd vEUCtechcon event in Utrecht (The Netherlands) on may 28th I have added a list of new functions to the vmware.hv.helper module. While I haven’t had the time yet to clean them up to be proper coded scripts I have decided to already publish them on Github. All of them work but might be missing a feature or two and almost all of them are get-hv* or new-hv* type functions. Since the presentation is all about building an environment I have decided to build the remove parts later on. You might have already seen some screenshots on twitter recently:
Added functions that are not in the official module yet:
- register-hvvirtualcenter
- set-hveventdatabase
- set-hvlicense
- get-hvlicense
- new-hvinstantcloneadministrator
- New-HVRole
- Get-HVRole
- Get-HVpermission
- New-HVPermission
- Get-HVVirtualcenter
- Get-HVInstantCloneAdministrator
- Get-HVPod
- Set-HVPod
- Get-HVHomeSite
- New-HVHomeSite