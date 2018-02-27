New vmware.hv.helper cmdlets (also looking for ideas!)

It’s already a couple of weeks ago that the pull request was merged but I managed to build a couple of new functions for the vmware.hv.helper module. Besides these I am also always looking for new functions to add and since I keep forgetting them I create a project on my own fork of the PowerCLI-Example-Scripts. That can be found here: https://github.com/Magneet/PowerCLI-Example-Scripts/projects/1 so if you have any requests or good ideas for functions please send them my way or add them yourself off course 🙂

This was recently done after my pr’s or is still open to be merged:

New functions

reset-hvmachine Resets machines

get-hvlocalsession Gets all sessions for the local pod

get-hvglobalsession Gets all global sessions + the sessions directly to the local pod



Changed functions

get-hventitlement had some issues with groups

add-hvdesktop & add-hvrdsserver removed the displaying of the vcentervm id that was added to the pool PR done, not yet merged!



Removed Functions

get-hvpodsession this only got a sessioncount so hardly any usefull data

