Updates to the Horizon API’s in PowerCLI 11.4

So today PowerCLI 11.4 was released with the following updates:
- Add support for Horizon View 7.9
- Added new cmdlets to the Storage module
- Updated Storage module cmdlets
- Updated HCX module cmdlets
As usual we need to wait for API explorer to be updated before we get the exact changes to the api’s but I already grabbed s short list by comparing the methods. Later I will create a more elaborate blog post about the changes if I have an overview. What I do see are some new additions that might be added to the vCheck for Horizon.
Also: even though the updates are for Horizon 7.9 there’s a good chance that a lot of this also works for previous versions, the examples below where done with 7.8.
- Datacenter
- DesktopHealth
- Gateway
- GatewayHealth
- MessageClient
- Monitoring
- PersistentDiskQueryService
- Privilege
- SecondaryCredentials
- SessionStatistics
- StorageAccelerator
- UsageStatistics
- Validator
- VirtualCenterStatistics
Sadly it’s late so I can only show a couple of examples:
$services.Privilege.Privilege_ListSelectablePrivileges()
$services.SessionStatistics.SessionStatistics_GetLocalSessionStatistics()
Finally we can reset the usage counters as well now
And some statistics from vCenter
($services.VirtualCenterStatistics.VirtualCenterStatistics_listSummaryStatistics()) ($services.VirtualCenterStatistics.VirtualCenterStatistics_listSummaryStatistics()).DataStoreSummaryStatistics