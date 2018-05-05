Welcome again to Vembu as partner for retouw.nl

After serving for a year already as partner for this site Vembu decided to renew their sponsorship for yet another year. In case you don’t know them yet here’s a short overview of the VMbackup software they make:

VMware Backup

Vembu VMBackup delivers reliable and consistent backups with recovery points that span months and years. Protect your business critical servers running on VMware vSphere environments with an intuitive UI that addresses complex use cases with simple configurations. Built to pursue efficiency in data protection cost-effectively, without compromising on delivering enterprise level functionalities.

VM Backup Video

Configuring VMware Backup

Host Level VMware Backup

Easily create a host-level backup of VMware VMs

  • Without installing any agent inside each VM
  • Near continuous data protection
  • Manage backups from a single console

VM Replication

Virtual Machines may crash, but business must go on. Ensure high availability of your VMs by:

  • Replicating VMs to another ESXi host
  • Instantly launching the replicated VMs in case of failure of production VM
  • Automatically map network and IP address to the replicated VMs

Backup Integrity Check

Backup Verification

You can’t ensure business continuity just by backing up your VMs. You should be able to recover them. Vembu VMbackup automatically verifies the:

  • Bootability of your backed up VMs
  • Mountability of the backed up virtual disks
  • Integrity of the backup data

Hyper-V Backup

Creating a virtual machine by setting up a Hyper-V server is easy but creating a backup policy for the VMs is arduous. Vembu VMBackup makes it effortless with its simple and intuitive UI that can handle diverse scenarios. It provides efficient backups that addresses all your current problems and your future requirements. With verified, application-consistent and instantly recoverable backups, Vembu VMBackup acts as a cost-effective business continuity and disaster recovery solution for your Hyper-V environment.

Configuring Hyper-V Backup

Host Level Hyper-V Backup

Protect your Hyper-V environment without any complexities

  • Agentless backups
  • Supports VMs in Cluster Shared Volumes and Windows SMB share
  • Direct restore to same or different platform

Changed Block Tracking (CBT)

Backing up your entire machine every time is not a smart way to use resources and storage

  • Track block level changes
  • Backup only the changed blocks
  • Save Storage

Change Block Tracking

Application-aware Settings

When an application backup is successful, it does not necessarily mean that the database is consistent. Upgrade your data protection by:

  • Ensuring application consistency
  • Automatically truncate the transaction logs

There’s also a free version for 3 vm’s

Free Edition

Vembu is also offering free NFR licenses for its Vembu BDR Suite of products exclusively for our Partners, VMware vExperts, MVPs and Certified IT professionals. Go here to find out more or if you are a blogger mail them at vembu-marketing@vembu.com

