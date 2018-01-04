VDI & Windows versions

something that always gives discussions: which Windows 10 version to use!

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-gb/windows/deployment/update/waas-quick-start

The Long Term Servicing Channel, which is designed to be used only for specialized devices (which typically don’t run Office) such as those that control medical equipment or ATM machines, receives new feature releases about every three years.

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server/remote/remote-desktop-services/rds-vdi-recommendations

When you create an image to base the VDI deployment, be sure to use the Current Branch. For more information about Current Branch, see Windows 10 release information.

https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/release-info.aspx

also always check compatibility matrices from the VDI vendor

VMware:

https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2149393 (Windows 10)

https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2150295 (Other)

Citrix

https://support.citrix.com/article/CTX224843