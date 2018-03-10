I have been awarded VMware vExpert once again: the vCommunity rules!

After having lots of fun in the vExpert Slack channel last evening with everyone waiting for the vExpert 2018 announcements I decided to had to bed not too late. This morning I woke up with this in my inbox:

So this is my third year in a row that I have been awarded VMware vExpert. Those three years have been a thrill ride. I started blogging mid 2016 after doing my first (and somewhat failed) vmug presentation at the Dutch VMUG. Things really picked up after I was awarded my 1st vExpert in the 2nd batch of 2016, my blog started to get more views, I created more content and I found my home in a community that simply rules: the vCommunity!

While sometimes harsh words are spoken my general feeling of the vCommunity is one of camaraderie. No question is too stupid, no solution is to weird, there are always people willing to help you with whatever is going on. This is not only true for the vExpert slack channels but also those of Nutanix, VMware Code, IOPros and last but not least the vExpertEUC channel. Most of the times things are very serious but every now and then the channels buzz with that Friday afternoon feeling where no-one is safe for jokes. When going to events meeting up with all of these people is always fun. If it is at a vmug, VMworld or EUCtechcon there’s almost almost immediate chemistry between people who just enjoy sharing and caring.

So I want to thank all of the vCommunity that have made this possible for me and I look forward to speaking to you whether it’s in person, twitter, slack or some webex. Without all of you this wouldn’t have been half as much fun!!