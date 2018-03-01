The VMware Labs flings monthly for February 2018

It’s already March 1st and that gives me just a bit over 2,5 weeks to prepare for my session at the Dutch VMUG Usercon, the biggest in the world! ALso it has a Hackathon this year the day before + lots of VMware R&D sessions to choose from and last but not least a VCDX workshop. But back to flings, there have been three updated an no new flings this month. First there is almost as always the vSphere HTML5 Web Client. Further both DRS Lens and the Cross vCenter VM Mobility – CLI flings have received updates. Also a special mention for a fling that has gone GA: PowerCLI Core is now embedded in PowerCLI 10.0.0 that was released yesterday!!

Cross vCenter VM Mobility – CLI

Need to move workloads between vCenter’s that are linked or not linked? This fling will help you doing that from the commandline.

Changelog

Version 1.5

Added support to choose destination vm folder / destination storage pod (storage drs)

DRS Lens

The DRS Lens fling has been created to give it’s user insight in why DRS migrations take place. It provides information on vMotions, Cluster Balance and more.

Changelog

Version 1.2

Added support for archiving monitored data

Added vCenter level summary page, to get summary of clusters and archives

Fixed Bugs reported in v1.1

UI enhancements

vSphere HTML5 Web Client

Yes this fling also needs an introduction but what else can I say that this is the latest and greatest in managing your vCenter?

Changelog

Fling 3.34 – Build 7758187

New Features

Distributed switch topology diagram

Batch creation of VMkernel network adapters on a distributed port group

Assign License action on the License Assets tabs

Notification message for expiring VC licenses

Edit vApp settings

Enable and edit vApp options on a VM

Move networks and distributed switches to network folders