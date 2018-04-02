The VMware Labs flings monthly for March 2018

So how was your april fools this year? I bet a lot of children have been looking for eggs that where never hidden. Luckily I got away with only a couple of good jokes by my kids. On the VMware flings front there are no new flings but seven have received one or more updates or more exact six have received an update and one has received a couple. The Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility received it’s first update and for the App Volumes Utility it was several months ago. Besides those the Cross vCenter VM Mobility – CLI, HCIBench, VMware OS Optimization Tool, vSphere HTML5 Web Client and ESXi Embedded Host Client also received updates.

App Volumes Backup Utility

The App Volumes Backup Utility is one of the few ways to backup those writable volumes. Friends don’t let friends use them but if you do please make sure you have backups.

Version 2.1

Added missing pre and post backup prep files

Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility

This is the graphical tool to move vm’s between vCenter servers. If you prefer a command line way please use the tool below.

Version 1.1.0, March 30, 2018

Added a detailed task info view for migration tasks

Fixed an issue with site name containing “DOT” characters

Display VM resource (CPU, Mem, Disk) info

Add a button to clear selected inventory data

Cross vCenter VM Mobility – CLI

This is the CLI way to move those vm’s between linked or not linked vCenter servers. If you prefer something visual then please use the tool above.

Version 1.1.0, March 30, 2018

Added a detailed task info view for migration tasks

Fixed an issue with site name containing “DOT” characters

Display VM resource (CPU, Mem, Disk) info

Add a button to clear selected inventory data

VMware OS Optimization Tool

Some use scripts, some use other tools but for me the OSOT is the preferred method to optimize my golden images.

March 30, 2018

[Template] Issue fix – DELETEVALUE actions do not do anything

[Template] Issue fix – DISM commands missing /NoRestart switch

[Tool] Issue fix – Switching to another tab loses all unsaved changes

[Tool] Enhancement – Simplify user interaction in Template Editor. Now editing template no longer requires repeated Update button click. Mac style editing is applied (Automatically save changes along with edit)

HCIBench

What is there to say about the HCIBench benchmarking tool for Hyperconverged Infrasturctures

Version 1.6.6.

Spectre & Meldown patch on both HCIBench VM and Client VM

Added client VM prefix field, allow running multiple HCIBench instances against single cluster

Attach testing log along with testing results

Enabled live vSAN Observer when running testing, using https://HCIBench_IP:8010

Updated the drop read/write cache script

Added more message info during the testing

Bug fixes

vSphere HTML5 Web Client

A couple of updates for the vSphere html5 client, more and more features are being added so it will end on par with the flash client.

Fling 3.36 – Build 8111348

New Features

Customize additional hardware devices/options during VM creation or cloning: Host USB device SCSI controller USB controller SATA controller CPU > CPUID Mask > Advanced VM Options > VMRC options VM Options > VMware Tools > Power Operations VM Options > Power Management > Wake up on LAN VM Options > Advanced Configuration Parameters VM Options > Fibre Channel NPIV

Warn when about to perform an operation on VM template(s) managed by a solution

Bug Fixes

SSO authentication error during accessing the vSphere Client from the fling appliance is resolved

Fling 3.35 – Build 7914771

Improvements

UI improvements on Quick search including Search dropdown design is changed to show the top 10 results View all results page design is modified to show grouping in the object navigator and the results in the right pane

UI improvements in grouping of hard disks in Edit Settings and VM Summary. If there are more than 4 harddisks for a VM, you will see them grouped in Edit settings. This enhancements will improve the performance of the VM Edit Settings.

ESXi Embedded Host Client

This should eb installed on your ESXi hosts by default by now but ESXi embedded host client is getting updates trough this channel.

Version 1.29.0 build 8122819 (Fling 20) – March 28, 2018

General Reset selection on vm deletion Fix issue with datastore wizard on very large datastores Update available rdm disk list in vm wizard Correct miscalculation of datastore total in wizard Better support for NSX networks Fix clicking issues on full-screen and new tab console screen Prevent password maangers from autofilling optional field on login page. Minor bug fixes and cosmetic changes

