Updates to the VMware Horizon Helpdesk fling

Today a new version has been released of the VMware Horizon Helpdesk fling by Andrew Morgan. One big change is that the Helpdesk license isn’t required anymore so at least a part of the functionality is available to owners of advanced or standard Horizon licenses.

the entire changelog:

Version 1.4.0.1

No longer requires a helpdesk license! Yay!

Added the ability to interact with vCenter machines

Added the ability to open vCenter VM consoles

Added the ability to perform bulk machine actions

Added the ability to perform refresh / recompose tasks directly from helpdesk.

Fixed performance issues with multiple windows open (see single instance).

Fixed a crash when logon durations could not be accessed.

Added polling to allow logon durations to be received if notavailable when the session page is requested.

Fixed a crash in the ending of processes.

Fixed a metric ton of bugs with delegated administration.

Fixed a memory leak in the tray icon menu, of all places.

Removed the logon page graphic as it was to much of a pain to change it’s colour when changing themes

Fixed some layout issues when changing themes.

Removed empty sites from the viewon the change pod tray menu.

Added preliminary support for Horizon 7.9.

Let’s look into some of the new options (will do the options without the helpdesk license last)

Added the ability to interact with vCenter machines

From the pool view you’ll see an extra button for vCenter actions

And that will give these options

These all speak for themselves in functionality.

Added the ability to open vCenter VM consoles

Open VM console will give an popup that asks for vCenter credentials.

Hit logon and a vrmc client should start if it’s installed

Added the ability to perform bulk machine actions

The vCenter actions above can be done against multiple vm’s but also the various actions from View itself

No longer requires a helpdesk license! Yay!

when you use the std license the biggest difference is that you can’t view any specifics inside sessions since that’s all limited to the helpdesk license.