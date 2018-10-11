VMware PowerCLI 11.0.0 release with new Horizon (7.6!) API calls

Today the latest version of PowerCLI was released with version 11.0.0. When you look at the release notes it’s obvious that some extra things have been added for the Horizon VIew API’s.

PowerCLI has been moving at quite the rapid pace over the last 2 years. In 2018, we’ve been releasing roughly every other month to make sure we get the latest features, performance improvements, and updates available as quickly as possible. Well, it’s been two months and we’re not going to break this trend. Today, we are releasing PowerCLI 11.0.0! PowerCLI 11.0.0 comes with the following updates: Added a new Security module

Added new cmdlets for Host Profiles

Added a new cmdlet to interact with NSX-T in VMware Cloud on AWS

Support for vSphere 6.7 Update 1

Support for NSX-T 2.3

Support for Horizon View 7.6

Support for vCloud Director 9.5

Multiplatform support for the Cloud module

Updated the Get-ErrorReport cmdlet

Removed the PCloud module

Removed the HA module

Even though Jake Robinson already gave me a heads up that this version was coming it’s always the question what has been added for Horizon View. Like last time I decided to compare the services against the old list and there are two new additions:

CategoryFolder

ResourceSettings

I have tried both against a Horizon 7.5 setup and they failed so these are only exposed from Horizon View 7.6 and up.

The first one called Categoryfolder is linked to the possibility to put rdsh applications into folders.

It currently has only one function:

I have also investigated if there was a way to change things using the helper function but sadly it has no .update api call so that’s a no-go. I currently have no rdsh on my lab so I can do the list but it doesn’t show anything.

The other new service is the .ResourceSettings just like categoryfolder it also only has one function:

For this one I can actually show what it’s used for:

It shows the general settings for forced logoffs.

Sadly this service also doesn’t show a way to change things.

Sadly I have no found no way yet to see what queryservice entity’s have been added so hopefully we will have a new API explorer soon (maybe with release notes this time, pretty please VMware?) that shows us all the new goods.