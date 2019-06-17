5 things I will be looking forward to at VMworld

This year will mark my 4th (yes only 4) trip to VMworld. With San Francisco replacing Vegas I will return to Barcelona for what should be my ‘home’ VMworld since I live in the Netherlands. This post might look a bit like last year’s 5 vCommunity tips but hey, I love the community!

vFootball Last year I took part in the first vSoccer at VMworld US and it looks like we might be organizing a vFootball in Barcelona as well, football being the correct name for the sport obviously. On Tuesday night after the vExpert party we went to an indoor sports center where we had 2 fields that we could use for approximately two hours. We had loads of fun in there despite one injured player (he headbutted a wall and had a nasty cut in his eyebrow) my fitness level was definitely not on par but I have started preparations for this year back in January. It was awesome to play #vSoccer with old and new friends. Thanks to all who made this possible. We're a stronger #vCommunity and you have a friend in me. pic.twitter.com/hwTR7Qcrcr — Jorge Torres (@J_Kolkes) August 29, 2018

Presenting at the vBrownbag stage. Just like previous years I submitted a session for vBrownbag stage it will be about a couple of VMware flings for Horizon View. I thought I also submitted for a [Code] sessions but it seems like that was official sessions so I have no idea yet about the status of that. If you think you can fill a 10-12 minute (a bit less is acceptable as well) with something even a bit related I advise you to sign up over here).

Hackathon I have no idea yet if I will be forming my own team. If I don’t I will definitely be joining another one in having a night of great fun. It doesn’t matter if you have coding experience, just join a team when signups are opened and I can guarantee that you will learn something new. [VIDEO] VMworld Europe Hackathon: Watch the 5-Minute Clip on VMworld TV – https://t.co/ygHBqgA8op #VMworldHackathon #VMworld — VMware {code} (@vmwarecode) September 12, 2017

Meeting up with old and making new friends. One of the best things about the vCommunity is having contact with each other over the interwebz. It even gets better when you can meet in real life for the first or the gazillionth time. I don’t care if it’s in a session, while waking up with a coffee or at a party with beer in hand I always have fun talking to people. The subject doesn’t really matter, it’s all about connecting with people.