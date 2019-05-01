The VMware Labs flings monthly for April 2019

It has been a quiet month for me on the blogging side of things. I am slowly rebuilding my lab so that costs a lot of time that I can’t spend on blogging. This month two new flings have been released and no less than six have received an update. the new flings are MyVMware CLI and App Volumes Entitlement Sync. The ones to receive an update are App Volumes Toolbox, Workspace One UEM Workload Migration Tool, Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility, Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool, vSphere HTML5 Web Client, and HCIBench.
New Releases
MyVMware CLI
The MyVMware CLI fling is an early preview of api’s to download your entitled software from http://my.vmware.com.
MyVMware CLI is a command line client used to login and interact with my.vmware.com.
It provides an interface for programmatic query and download of VMware product binaries.
This Fling is in early preview and allows you to find and download:
- Every product
- Every version
- Every file
Note: Any download attempts will be restricted to the entitlements afforded by your my.vmware.com account.
App Volumes Entitlement Sync
If you have multiple App Volumes installations than the App Volumes Entitlement Sync fling can be usefull to make sure everyone has the same rights everywhere.
The App Volumes Entitlement Sync Fling will read, compare and sync entitlements from one App Volumes instance to another. This helps customers managing multiple App Volumes instances across one or multiple geographic sites.
Updated flings
App Volumes Toolbox
The App Volumes Toolbox fling makes it easier to manage your App Volumes setups.
Changelog
Version 2.0
- Optimized for App Volumes 2.x
- Remove support for Enzo and App Volumes 3
- Bug Fixes
Workspace One UEM Workload Migration Tool
The Workspace One UEM Workload Migration Tool fling allows you to easily migrate applications and configurations between various WS One setups.
Changelog
Version 1.0.1
- Fixed issue with expired credentials.
Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility
The Cross vCenter Workload Migration Utility allows you to vmotion or move vm’s between linked and unlinked vCenter servers. Since this version it also supports NSX-T Opaque networking.
Changelog
Version 2.6, April 15, 2019
- Added support for NSX-T Opaque Network (enables migration to/from VMC and on-premises vSphere with NSX-T)
Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool
With the Identity Manager Migration/Backup Tool you can automate the process of migrating and backing up from one idm to another.
Changelog
Version 1.6
- Exports categories to new XML file appname_categories.xml
- Exports entitlements to a new XML file called appname_entitlements.xml
- Imports categories
- Creates the category if it doesn’t exist on tenant where importing
- Shows if a bundle has an associated entitlement or category xml file
- Shows number of applications returned
- Shows number of categories an application has assigned to it
- Windows reserved characters are replaced with an underscore for export bundle
Version 1.5
- Allows more than 20 applications to be returned – now up to 500 applications will be returned by the tool
- Added number of applications returned into the group box title
vSphere HTML5 Web Client
Want the newest even with vCenter 6.7? Use the vSphere HTML5 Web Client fling!
Changelog
Fling 4.2.0 – Build 13172979
New Features
- vSphere Perspective Management available under Administration > Customization > Perspectives This new feature enables administrators to take control of which parts of the UI other administrators see. This is done by defining a set of views and combining them together into a so called “perspective”.
- [Perspective tab] As an administrator you can show or hide: tabs, portlets and primary views.
- [Assignments tab] Perspectives can be assigned to both users and groups.
- Demo is available at https://www.dropbox.com/s/06z15xspsvrciys/Perspectives-demo-fling.mp4
- Code Capture can also capture calls for operations made when managing Content Libraries.
- Code Capture can generate scripts in additional languages: Python and vRO (vRealize Orchestrator) Javascript.
Known Issues
We noticed an intermittent issue with stopping the vsphere-client. You can always kill the process manually by running these commands
ps -ax | grep java kill -9 ps -ax | node kill -9
HCIBench
Want to test your Hyperconverged Infrastructure? HCIBench Is one of the tools you can use for that.
Changelog
Version 2.0
- Added fio as an alternative workload generator
- Added Grafana for workload live monitoring
- Switched UI to clarity
- Allow user to select one to four cases while using easy-run
Bug fixes
- MD5 checksum of HCIBench_2.0.ova: ba3c2b06b8c27fb41a1bb68baedb325f