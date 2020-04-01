The VMware Labs flings monthly for March 2020

We are living in some crazy times, we have been locked down here already for several weeks and in my area things are improving, just like my dad who is recovering from Corona. The virus didn’t stop the VMware engineers from working on flings though. This includes the new VMware Appliance for [email protected] if you want to help in the battle against Corona or other illnesses. Other new releases are Workspace ONE Mobileconfig Importer and Unified Access Gateway Deployment Utility while the following received an update: vSphere Software Asset Management Tool, Desktop Watermark, vCenter Event Broker Appliance,, Ubuntu OVA for Horizon, Workspace ONE UEM SCIM Adapter, vSphere Mobile Client, Infrastructure Deployer for vCloud NFV and last but not least Horizon View Events Database Export Utility.

New Releases

VMware Appliance for [email protected]

I already spoiler the VMware Appliance for [email protected] but this appliance gives you the opportunity to add your computer power in the search for a solution against Corona or other diseases.

This Fling is a vSphere Appliance that contains the [email protected] client software. Upon deploying the VMware Appliance for [email protected], the user will be prompted to enter information to configure the [email protected] software. Once the appliance is deployed, the [email protected] client is running and ready for Working Units. The Fling is also pre-configured to allow remote management of the [email protected] client. For more information on the [email protected] Project and how we can be a Force for Good against diseases like the Coronavirus, visit the website www.foldingathome.org. The [email protected] Appliance is configured to automatically join Team VMware ID 52737. Everyone is welcome to join! Check out http://vmwa.re/fah for team and individual statistics.

Workspace ONE Mobileconfig Importer

The Workspace ONE mobileconfig Importer gives you the ability to import existing mobileconfig files directly into a Workspace ONE UEM environment as a Custom Settings profile, import app preference plist files in order to created managed preference profiles, and to create new Custom Settings profiles from scratch. When importing existing configuration profiles, the tool will attempt to separate each PayloadContent dictionary into a separate payload for the Workspace ONE profile.

Unified Access Gateway Deployment Utility

In case the manual deployment is too much work or the PowerCLI based is too difficult engineers have now created Unified Access Gateway Deployment Utility for Mac or Windows to install the uag.

Unified Access Gateway (UAG) Deployment Utility assists the deployment of UAG appliances by running the utility on Windows or macOS machines. This utility provides better user interface, which is self explanatory about the next steps and better error handling through useful messages & tool tips which will make it easier for an admin to deploy single or multiple appliances.

Updated Flings

vSphere Software Asset Management Tool

Changelog

March 2020

Minor wording update to the generated software asset management report.

Desktop Watermark

Changelog

v1.1 – Build 20200302-signed

Added a new attribute %DATETIME% to show hour and minute info on screen.

vCenter Event Broker Appliance

Changelog

Too damn much so better head over to William Lam’s blogpost.

Ubuntu OVA for Horizon

Changelog

v1.2

Special thanks to Robert Guske for testing & feedback

Support for Horizon 7.11 and later

Support for vSphere 6.7+

Updated OVA base image to Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS

Updated Virtual Hardware to v14

Added option to configure static networking

Added support for USB 3.0 and USB Redirection (via linux-agent-installer.sh)

Added KDE Desktop Environment Option

Added Gnome Desktop Environment Option (recommended)

Developer Desktop Package option

Added Keyboard Layout Option

Added option to enable SSH

Removed runlevel 5 setting

Fixed MOTD prompt code

Disabled auto software updates

Removed greeter modifications to support SSO

Numerous improvements to script

Script renamed to ‘optimize.sh’

Workspace ONE UEM SCIM Adapter

Changelog

20.03 Release Notes:

Please Note: If you have already setup WS1 SCIM Adapter, it is possible that moving to 20.03 will create new accounts. Please consider resetting Directory Services configuation for the OG you are connecting to.

New Features:

Windows 10 OOBE Enrollment now supported

Bitnami Node.js 12.16.1-0 now supported with embedded install

Various Enterprise and Custom SCIM Schema attributes now supported (see below table)

Bugs Fixed:

Resources with special characters in immutableId do not update

vSphere Mobile Client

Changelog

Version 1.10.2

Improvements/Fixes

Better support for older devices

Fix some issues related to the back button

Fix for the annotation not defined issue

Version 1.10.1

Fixed “TypeError : Cannot read property of ‘annotation’ of undefined”

Errors causing white screen should now have more information about the cause

Infrastructure Deployer for vCloud NFV

Changelog

Version 3.2.1 Update

Updated to new version

Replaced user guide the new version

Horizon View Events Database Export Utility

Changelog

Version 2.2

Fixed the following issues:

Able to return data for All Pools

Able to return data on just user logon and logoff events

Both of these actions would cause a crash or error in previous versions