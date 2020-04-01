The VMware Labs flings monthly for March 2020

We are living in some crazy times, we have been locked down here already for several weeks and in my area things are improving, just like my dad who is recovering from Corona. The virus didn’t stop the VMware engineers from working on flings though. This includes the new VMware Appliance for [email protected] if you want to help in the battle against Corona or other illnesses. Other new releases are Workspace ONE Mobileconfig Importer and Unified Access Gateway Deployment Utility while the following received an update: vSphere Software Asset Management Tool, Desktop Watermark, vCenter Event Broker Appliance,, Ubuntu OVA for Horizon, Workspace ONE UEM SCIM Adapter, vSphere Mobile Client, Infrastructure Deployer for vCloud NFV and last but not least Horizon View Events Database Export Utility.
New Releases
VMware Appliance for [email protected]
I already spoiler the VMware Appliance for [email protected] but this appliance gives you the opportunity to add your computer power in the search for a solution against Corona or other diseases.
This Fling is a vSphere Appliance that contains the [email protected] client software. Upon deploying the VMware Appliance for [email protected], the user will be prompted to enter information to configure the [email protected] software. Once the appliance is deployed, the [email protected] client is running and ready for Working Units. The Fling is also pre-configured to allow remote management of the [email protected] client. For more information on the [email protected] Project and how we can be a Force for Good against diseases like the Coronavirus, visit the website www.foldingathome.org.
The [email protected] Appliance is configured to automatically join Team VMware ID 52737. Everyone is welcome to join! Check out http://vmwa.re/fah for team and individual statistics.
Workspace ONE Mobileconfig Importer
The Workspace ONE mobileconfig Importer gives you the ability to import existing mobileconfig files directly into a Workspace ONE UEM environment as a Custom Settings profile, import app preference plist files in order to created managed preference profiles, and to create new Custom Settings profiles from scratch. When importing existing configuration profiles, the tool will attempt to separate each PayloadContent dictionary into a separate payload for the Workspace ONE profile.
Unified Access Gateway Deployment Utility
In case the manual deployment is too much work or the PowerCLI based is too difficult engineers have now created Unified Access Gateway Deployment Utility for Mac or Windows to install the uag.
Unified Access Gateway (UAG) Deployment Utility assists the deployment of UAG appliances by running the utility on Windows or macOS machines. This utility provides better user interface, which is self explanatory about the next steps and better error handling through useful messages & tool tips which will make it easier for an admin to deploy single or multiple appliances.
Updated Flings
vSphere Software Asset Management Tool
Changelog
March 2020
- Minor wording update to the generated software asset management report.
Desktop Watermark
Changelog
v1.1 – Build 20200302-signed
- Added a new attribute %DATETIME% to show hour and minute info on screen.
vCenter Event Broker Appliance
Changelog
Too damn much so better head over to William Lam’s blogpost.
Ubuntu OVA for Horizon
Changelog
v1.2
- Special thanks to Robert Guske for testing & feedback
- Support for Horizon 7.11 and later
- Support for vSphere 6.7+
- Updated OVA base image to Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS
- Updated Virtual Hardware to v14
- Added option to configure static networking
- Added support for USB 3.0 and USB Redirection (via linux-agent-installer.sh)
- Added KDE Desktop Environment Option
- Added Gnome Desktop Environment Option (recommended)
- Developer Desktop Package option
- Added Keyboard Layout Option
- Added option to enable SSH
- Removed runlevel 5 setting
- Fixed MOTD prompt code
- Disabled auto software updates
- Removed greeter modifications to support SSO
- Numerous improvements to script
- Script renamed to ‘optimize.sh’
Workspace ONE UEM SCIM Adapter
Changelog
20.03 Release Notes:
Please Note: If you have already setup WS1 SCIM Adapter, it is possible that moving to 20.03 will create new accounts. Please consider resetting Directory Services configuation for the OG you are connecting to.
New Features:
- Windows 10 OOBE Enrollment now supported
- Bitnami Node.js 12.16.1-0 now supported with embedded install
- Various Enterprise and Custom SCIM Schema attributes now supported (see below table)
Bugs Fixed:
- Resources with special characters in immutableId do not update
vSphere Mobile Client
Changelog
Version 1.10.2
Improvements/Fixes
- Better support for older devices
- Fix some issues related to the back button
- Fix for the annotation not defined issue
Version 1.10.1
- Fixed “TypeError : Cannot read property of ‘annotation’ of undefined”
- Errors causing white screen should now have more information about the cause
Infrastructure Deployer for vCloud NFV
Changelog
Version 3.2.1 Update
- Updated to new version
- Replaced user guide the new version
Horizon View Events Database Export Utility
Changelog
Version 2.2
Fixed the following issues:
- Able to return data for All Pools
- Able to return data on just user logon and logoff events
- Both of these actions would cause a crash or error in previous versions