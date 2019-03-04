The Horizon Helpdesk Utility fling version 1.3.3.1 has been released

Last august I posted about a then new fling: the Horizon Helpdesk Utility While that release was great Andrew added a whole lot more of awesomeness.

Changelog

Version 1.3.3.1 Removed machine listings from session view (overkill)

Improved Environment view to include metrics on all connected infrastructure: vSphere Hosts Datastores Remote Pods Events Problem Machines

Added repeated queries for logon breakdown if missed on first instance

Added event query support for logon breakdown

Added events view for Farm and Desktop pools

Added inbuilt find / search to users / machines in pool views

Added support for multiselect in pool / farm views

Added graph / chart views of machines / sessions and problem machines on the environment overview

Added a pod switcher to the environment overview

Added a global search to the environment overview

Added support for Pod Jumping. the ability to jump to a pod on demand the ability to jump to a pod a session belongs to

Added support for an architecture view of Desktop Pools

Added support for an architecture view of Farms Enhanced view of servers load evaluator value

Added bulk user tasks via pool or farm views: Bulk messaging Bulk log off Bulk disconnect Bulk reset Bulk restart

Added support for a local pod view (AKA environment view): Connection servers Farms Desktop pools

Added documentation (finally)

Added MSI installation support

Added a start time column to user sessions (this will persist as a preference)

Let’s take a look some of the new goodies, the first change is that you now get a proper connection alert:

The POD switcher

The show environment button will show you the environment as seen from the pod you are currently connected to. A lot of tabs with health information about those components and some counts on sessions, machines and problem machines.

The address behind Connected To will send you to the Horizon Admin Console, this might sound small but I like it!

When you open a pool this is what you see

All of the events for that pool and yes you can sort & filter them!

Some details for a users session

If there are multiple sessions (unlike in my lab) you can select them and mass send messages or do other actions against them.

The view for an RDS farm

So yes the best Horizon helpdesk tool ever just got improved by a 100%!